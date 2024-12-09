 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter for urban commuters

If city traffic and parking bum you out, how about a scooter?

By
2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter left fron tthree-quarter shot driving up an incline from an underground parking lot.
Courtesy of Yamaha Motorsports

If city traffic is bumming you out and the search for room in parking lots is an irritating time waster, how about a scooter? The 2024 Yahama XMAX scooter is a highly evolved platform with roots in the 1960s. A significant refresh in 2005 focused on higher performance, improved rider comfort and convenience, and safety. The most recent XMAX is designed to keep your clothes clean during a commute from the burbs to the inner city with a progressively updated ride that’s fun, economical, and requires minimal parking space

Yamaha XMAX performance

2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter left fron tthree-quarter shot driving up on a decline on a curvy mountain road.
The XMAX’s liquid-cooled 292cc 27 hp engine is fast enough for highway driving with a top speed of around 90 miles per hour. It has a motorcycle-style telescopic fork front suspension with 4.3 inches of travel and dual rear shocks with 3.1 inches of travel. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with ABS with a 267mm disc rotor in front and a 245mm rotor in for the rear brake. It runs on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear Dunlop Scoot Smart tires.

2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter right profile with upright rider posture.
Courtesy of Yamaha Motorsports

Weighing 397 pounds wet—meaning with all fluids and a full gas tank—the XMAX isn’t likely to be tossed around by wind and traffic gusts at reasonable highway speeds. Its 3.4-gallon fuel tank and estimated 76 miles per gallon fuel consumption should be sufficient for all but the most outrageous commuting distances.

Recommended Videos

Yamaha XMAX comfort and convenience

2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter underseat storage has ample room for two full-face motorcycle helmets.
Courtesy of Yamaha Motorsports

The XMAX’s upright seating position, fairing, and windscreen are designed to provide a comfortable ride and keep clothes clean. When Yamaha engineers studied how people used scooters in Italy, a country where urban usage is prevalent, they observed commuters with pressed suits and polished shoes. They took that into account in the scooter bodywork design.

Related

Rider convenience was also a priority, which is reflected in the XMAX’s CVT transmission, spacious lockable under-seat storage capable of holding two full-face motorcycle helmets and more, and proximity Smart Key.

2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter smart key.
Courtesy of Yamaha Motorsports

The 2024 Yamaha XMAX starts at $6,749, including destination charges.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 preview: Max could seal the Championship
The odds are against Lando beating Max, but it still could happen
Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 is November 21 to 23. Competition is tight for the F1 World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, with the possibility that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will lock up the former on Saturday night. The Constructors' title isn't tied down for the season, but this week's race won't end the competition.
Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is getting so much attention
The elite motorsport competition returns to Las Vegas after last year's successful event, which was the first F1 race in the city since the early 1980s. Hosting Grand Prix races is big business; last year's race brought in a reported $1.5 billion. This year, Las Vegas hotel groups and other entities have gone all out to attract F1 fans with race-related activations, pop-ups, culinary events, and tons of special ticket package deals.
Driver and Constructor competitions
When the 2024 F1 Championship series began, it looked like a repeat of the 2023 season, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominant. When other drivers started winning races, the season got more exciting. McLaren's Lando Norris has had the best chance of loosening Verstappen's lock on the World Driver Championship.

Max's masterful performance in Sao Paulo, coming from the seventeenth position to win the race, increased his Championship points lead to 62 over Lando. With only two races remaining in the season after the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week, if Max is still 60 points or more ahead of Lando after the Vegas race, Max will win his fourth Championship.

Read more
Indian Motorcycle expands 2025 lineup with four new models
Indian offers more choices for newbies with three new Scout Sixty models
2025 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Elite parked on a gravel parking lot hear the entrance of a motorcycle speed shop .

Indian Motorcycle Company expanded its 2025 lineup with three new accessibly priced Scout Sixty models and a limited-edition ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite flagship model. The new machines join the already announced expanded 2025 Indian Scout lineup. All four will begin to ship to dealers this month.

Indian's emphasis on the low-priced Scout Sixty shows support for the Scout, the company's best-selling motorcycle. It also widens the pathway for new riders who don't need or aren't ready for the more powerful Scout.

Read more
Mazda issues four separate recalls for the 2024 CX-90
2024 Mazda CX-90 gets recalled
Front and rear end of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 and PHEV parked in front of dark clouds.

In the history of the autoverse, there have been plenty of defects with new car models. While many of those recalls are for relatively benign things like faulty switches or electrical gremlins, more often than not, a company will avoid bringing back vehicles unless it is absolutely necessary.

Though not every recall results in a Ford Pinto-level catastrophe in waiting, when a company like Mazda issues four separate recalls for the same 2024 CX-90 model, we tend to take notice.

Read more