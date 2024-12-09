2024 Yamaha XMAX scooter for urban commuters

Table of Contents Table of Contents Yamaha XMAX performance Yamaha XMAX comfort and convenience

If city traffic is bumming you out and the search for room in parking lots is an irritating time waster, how about a scooter? The 2024 Yahama XMAX scooter is a highly evolved platform with roots in the 1960s. A significant refresh in 2005 focused on higher performance, improved rider comfort and convenience, and safety. The most recent XMAX is designed to keep your clothes clean during a commute from the burbs to the inner city with a progressively updated ride that’s fun, economical, and requires minimal parking space

Yamaha XMAX performance



The XMAX’s liquid-cooled 292cc 27 hp engine is fast enough for highway driving with a top speed of around 90 miles per hour. It has a motorcycle-style telescopic fork front suspension with 4.3 inches of travel and dual rear shocks with 3.1 inches of travel. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with ABS with a 267mm disc rotor in front and a 245mm rotor in for the rear brake. It runs on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear Dunlop Scoot Smart tires.

Weighing 397 pounds wet—meaning with all fluids and a full gas tank—the XMAX isn’t likely to be tossed around by wind and traffic gusts at reasonable highway speeds. Its 3.4-gallon fuel tank and estimated 76 miles per gallon fuel consumption should be sufficient for all but the most outrageous commuting distances.

Yamaha XMAX comfort and convenience

The XMAX’s upright seating position, fairing, and windscreen are designed to provide a comfortable ride and keep clothes clean. When Yamaha engineers studied how people used scooters in Italy, a country where urban usage is prevalent, they observed commuters with pressed suits and polished shoes. They took that into account in the scooter bodywork design.

Rider convenience was also a priority, which is reflected in the XMAX’s CVT transmission, spacious lockable under-seat storage capable of holding two full-face motorcycle helmets and more, and proximity Smart Key.

The 2024 Yamaha XMAX starts at $6,749, including destination charges.