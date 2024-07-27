Get a lot of SUV for the money with the 2024 GMC Acadia

The SUV market in the U.S. is absolutely booming, and the 2024 GMC Acadia might have what it takes to carve out a reasonable chunk of the mid-sized market. The vehicle doesn’t excessively stand out in every department, but it does deliver spaciousness, drivability, and several luxury touches for as little as $44,000.

Its price point makes it difficult to pin down an exact rival for the Acadia. In terms of features, it could really be competing with vehicles in the $60,000 to $80,000 price bracket. Instead, its basic trim is just a bit more expensive than lower-end SUVs that are worse in every way. You can grab a top-level trim for the price of a standard premium SUV, and that comes with a lot of luxury elements.

I recently spent some time in South Carolina, getting to grips with the GMC Acadia both on and off-road. Some of that time was spent with the Denali trim, while the majority of it was spent in the off-road-focused AT4. Here’s what I found.

The Acadia is a big boy

The third row actually has a reasonable amount of room in it. As in, a full-sized adult can fit in there. Said adult won’t be stretching out, but they won’t be subjected to budget airline levels of legroom either. There was a period where GMC went a little smaller with the Acadia, but those days are gone. Apparently, the decision to go a bit bigger was based on customer demands. People just like a lot of space in their SUVs and prefer a high-up driving position.

From the driver’s seat, it feels very large. From a visual perspective, it looks like it almost takes up the whole lane. Its length will make maneuvering in tight spaces, such as older parking garages, somewhat of a challenge. Luckily, the Acadia is a modern vehicle packed with driver’s aids. So any challenges are mitigated by things like lane centering, parking sensors, and the cameras surrounding the vehicle.

The size also adds plenty of practicality. You have up to seven seats if needed, or you can fold those extra seats down if you want a lot of storage space in the back. Its 5,000 pounds of towing capacity should be more than enough for the average person, and it can easily pull a trailer, boat, or another large vehicle.

A luxury experience at a lighter price point

I must point out that GMC is not marketing this as a luxury truck. Cadillac has a monopoly on the high end at GM, and the folks from GMC definitely did not want to trample on any toes. Instead, the vehicle I looked at is a “premium” SUV. Sort of like USDA Choice on four wheels. Very nice, but not “prime.”

With that being said, the Acadia is one of the best examples I’ve seen of how the line between luxury and “just nicer than average” is blurred. This is most apparent on the Denali trim. The interior is clad with leather, the ride is very smooth, it’s all very spacious, the infotainment system works well, and the quality control is on point.

On paper, this may not be a “luxury” SUV. But in reality, you wouldn’t struggle to convince the average person that this is the high-end option. If commuting in comfort is at the top of your list of priorities, then you could do far worse than the Acadia.

SuperCruise is also an option in the Acadia. GM’s system is arguably the best level 2 option, with features like automatic lane changing and the ability to operate on a good number of back roads.

It can handle light off-roading

If you’re picking the AT4 trim, you probably have off-roading in mind. As with most modern SUVs, the focus is more on daily driving than it is on off-roading. This is clear across the vehicle class, so GMC isn’t really lagging behind here. If you want to go scrambling over boulders and winching your way out of trouble — then it’s time to consider Jeep, Land Cruiser, or Bronco.

So what can the AT4 do? Though I couldn’t test this out in South Carolina, it’s likely capable of handling heavy rain, snow, and ice without too much of an issue. So, if you live somewhere with adverse road conditions, it’s likely a solid choice.

In terms of nonpaved surfaces, it handled itself well on gravel and dirt. These were in dry conditions, but it managed to travel down those roads at speed. I did get it to slide a little on the gravel road, but that took some effort and finding grip again wasn’t challenging at all.

There are multiple terrain modes, which will affect how the vehicle handles and performs off-road. Approach and underbody skid plates protect the underside. The active torque control AWD system should also help send power where it’s needed once a week when it starts spinning or on uneven ground when everything may not be making contact.

It’s a lot of luxury for $55,000

GMC has presented a solid midsize SUV, which is very competitive in its class and offers a practical and comfortable solution for a large number of people. The company was seemingly aiming for mass appeal and has nailed it in what is a very competitive segment.

The 2024 Acadia has a starting MSRP of just under $44,000, with the top-end Denali trim costing just under $55,700. If you want a solid all-rounder with a luxury slant, you’ll struggle to find anything on this level for a similar price.