Chevy's electrified sports car will debut later this year

Chevrolet has some ambitious plans for the Corvette nameplate in the future. The automaker wants to come out with a Corvette sub-brand that will include an SUV, a four-door coupe, and an all-electric model. While those vehicles are still a few years away, Chevrolet confirmed the arrival of a hybrid version of the C8 Corvette last April that’s expected to go on sale this summer.

While there’s a lot we don’t know about the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, we do have some information on the electrified sports car. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Corvette E-Ray.

Will it be called the E-Ray?

Yes. It looks like Chevy’s serious about using the E-Ray name for its upcoming electrified Corvette. General Motors has trademarked the E-Ray name since 2015 and renewed it in August 2020. While trademarks don’t always translate to real-life things, we’re pretty certain the upcoming vehicle will be called the Corvette E-Ray.

What’s under the hood?

Chevrolet’s kept things on lockdown when it comes to the upcoming E-Ray’s powertrain. Rumors indicate that the Corvette E-Ray is expected to come with the 6.2-liter V8 engine from the regular C8 Corvette, but come with either one or two electric motors. The placement of the electric motors could result in all-wheel drive. Output is expected to be in the neighborhood of 650 horsepower.

Thanks to electric motors and the possibility of all-wheel drive, the Corvette E-Ray will bring a lot more performance than the regular Corvette. Depending on how powerful the electric motors are, the E-Ray could be even quicker to 60 mph than the Corvette Z06.

Hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric?

The upcoming Corvette E-Ray is expected to be a hybrid, though it’s possible that it could arrive as a plug-in hybrid PHEV). Both share a lot of the same components, but PHEVs come with larger battery packs to be able to travel longer distances on all-electric power. PHEVs can also be charged at a charging station, while hybrids gain energy from braking and coasting. Images of the E-Ray configurator revealed a “Regen on Demand” button in the interior, which suggests that the electrified sports car will have different levels of regenerative braking.

We can rule out the possibility of the E-Ray being an all-electric Corvette, as Chevrolet has confirmed that an all-electric model is coming in the future.

Will it look like a Corvette?

Undoubtedly. The 2024 E-Ray’s configurator leaked recently and the images revealed a sports car that looks similar to the new Z06. While the front fascia shares a similar design to the Z06, the leaked configurator revealed slightly updated front fins on the front fascia. The rear end of the E-Ray is expected to have quad exhaust outlets that exit from the side of the car. The rear bumper has extra vents at the back and a more muted rear spoiler.

The E-Ray is expected to be available in special exterior paint colors that include Cacti Green, Sea Wolf gray, and a new shade of blue.

Anything else you should know?

Like other electrified sports cars, the Corvette E-Ray isn’t going to be all about fuel economy. This will be a performance car that raises the bar for the Corvette thanks to new things like an electrified powertrain and all-wheel drive. Don’t expect it to get similar fuel economy figures as the Toyota Prius, despite being a hybrid.

Finding one during the first model year will probably be impossible, and buyers are likely to head to popular auction sites to flip vehicles immediately. Also, expect massive markups at dealerships.

We’re still waiting for performance specs, battery size, official information on the car’s powertrain, and pricing.

When will the E-Ray go on sale?

The 2024 E-Ray is expected to arrive in the summer of 2023. With supply chain shortages, it’s possible that the vehicle could be delayed until fall 2023.

What will the E-Ray compete with?

Automakers have started to explore the possibility of high-performance hybrids. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will compete against vehicles like the Acura NSX, McLaren Artura, and Ferrari 296 GTB.

Editors' Recommendations