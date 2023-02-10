 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW introduces 2024 X5 and X6, adding range to plug-in hybrid option

BMW X5 and X6: Updated designs, standard 48-volt systems, and new tech are also on hand

Joel Patel
By

BMW may be known for its high-performance sports cars and excellent driver-focused sedans, but the X5 was its best-selling model in 2022. The last time the X5 model was fully redesigned was in 2019, which means that it’s time for a host of updates. Enter the 2024 BMW X5 and its sportier X6 counterpart, which arrive with thorough mid-cycle refreshes. The main highlights are the introduction of a new inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, improved efficiency for the plug-in hybrid model, and a new interior design with added tech.

Both the X5 and X6 40i models will continue to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but the motor has been redesigned for 2024. In addition to the new engine, the 40i models are now hybrids, too. The six-cylinder engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new engine and the addition of the mild-hybrid system, the base X5 and X6 models are now rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. These are upgrades from 335 hp and 330 lb-ft from the outgoing model.

1 of 6
Front end angle of 2024 BMW X5 parked on the side of the road in front of dark clouds.
BMW
2024 BMW X5 rear and angle from driver's side parked in front of a mountain.
BMW
Side profile of the 2024 BMW X5 driving down a road in front of mountains.
BMW
Front end angle of 2024 BMW X6 parked on the side of the road in front of a mountain during a sunrise.
BMW
Rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X6 parked on a brick lane.
BMW
Side profile of the 2024 BMW X6 parked in front of a white wall and on a brick lane.
BMW

SUVs with the M60i designation also get a new twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that also benefits from the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Output for the V8 remains the same at 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque as the outgoing M50i trims.

BMW has made some major updates to the available plug-in version of the X5. Last year, the PHEV was called the xDrive45e, but for 2024, it’s called the xDrive50e. The new PHEV model features a revised turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and a more powerful electric motor. The powertrain is now rated at 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which represents an increase of 94 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to the more powerful engine and punchier electric motor, the xDrive50e also gets a larger 25.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW claims that the new battery should give the xDrive50e an all-electric range of roughly 40 miles on a single charge. That’s an impressive increase of 10 miles over the current xDrive45e. Owners will spend less time charging their SUV, too, thanks to the addition of a new 7.5-kW charging unit.

1 of 6
front end angle of 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV parked in a white studio.
BMW
Rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV parked in a white studio.
BMW
Close up of front end of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV parked in a studio.
BMW
Close up of rear end of the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV parked in a studio.
BMW
Close up of badges on the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV parked in a studio on the liftgate.
BMW
Close up of badges on the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV on the front fender in a studio.
BMW

On the inside, the 2024 X5 and X6 adopt BMW’s new interior design that sees a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster integrated into a single piece of curved glass. BMW has had to redesign the dashboard and move some controls around, but the changes result in a far more tech-forward midsize SUV. The two screens are running what BMW is calling Operating System 8. While it sounds like a secret launch code for a nuclear weapon, it refers to the new operating system that’s faster and more flexible than the old iDrive software. It’s meant to mimic your smartphone’s operating system and brings an augmented reality feature for the nav system.

Another highlight is a new parking feature that’s called Reversing Assistant. It’s standard on the X5 and X6 and allows the SUVs to reverse on their own. BMW’s press release isn’t really clear on how the system works, but if you drive forward at a speed of less than 22 mph, the SUV can memorize the steering movements and then reverse on its own for up to 164 feet. The automaker claims that the automated reversing feature is useful in confined spaces or in areas where the driver doesn’t have a clear view. If you spec your X5 or X6 with the available Parking Assistant Profession, the Reversing Assistant feature can store movements and reverse for up to 656 feet. Additionally, the available package lets owners control the SUV from their smartphone through the MY BMW App to squeeze into and out of tight spots. This sounds like a clone to Hyundai’s Remote Smart Parking Assist.

1 of 6
Close up of steering wheel and dashboard in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from the driver's seat with mountains in the back.
BMW
Close up of front dashboard and steering wheel in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from the rear seats.
BMW
Front seats in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from outside the driver's side with bushes and dirt in the back.
BMW
Rear seats in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from the outside driver's side with bushes in the back.
BMW
Close up of center console controls in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from driver's seat.
BMW
Close up of the steering wheel and dashboard in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6 from the rear seats with green grass in the back.
BMW

Elsewhere, you’ll notice the updated designs, which aren’t nearly as polarizing as things we’ve seen from BMW’s other SUVs – like the X7 and the radical XM EV. The SUVs also gain Sensafin synthetic leather upholstery, upgraded adaptive M suspension that’s optional, standard rear-wheel steering for the M60i trims, and a new Highway Assistant feature for hands-free driving on the highway.

As one could imagine, the changes result in a higher price tag for the 2024 BMW X5 and X6. The X5 now starts at $66,195, while the sportier BMW X6 costs $74,895. Production of the SUVs will begin in South Carolina later this April. We expect the upcoming X5 M and X6 M to arrive with similar changes for the 2025 model year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
10 incredible cars that best define their automakers
Lamborghini countach
These are the 5 fastest electric cars in the world right now
Toyota Tundra Hybrid: 5 things we love about it (and 3 things we hate)
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone front end angle from passenger's side in front of a lake with trees in the back.
Survey: Auto execs aren’t as confident as they used to be about EV adoption
Tesla Model 3s charging outside of a work building in a parking lot.
EV cost of ownership is about the same as gas-powered vehicles: Study
Front end angles of 2022 Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 electric cars in front of a brick hotel on a brick path.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might be 2023’s most insane supercar
2023 Lamborghini Huracan in a studio booth with red, white, and black lights from front end driver's side with headlights on.
Bad buys: These 10 cars have the worst resale values
2023 BMW 7-Series parked on the side of the road in front of mountains.
The 9 best motorcycles for first-time buyers
9 Best Beginner Motorcycles
These are the 10 best off-road vehicles currently available
ten best off roading vehicles land rover defender 2
New electric motorcycle offers a customizable ride that packs a powerful punch
Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle front end angle parked in an alley in front of a brick building.
Pro tip: Remember to shop around for new auto insurance every year
close up of a black car
This Ferrari V12 engine coffee table costs as much as a supercar
Ferrari V12 engine being auctioned off at RM Sotheby's from a Ferrari 365 GTC/4 in front of a white screen.
Get up to speed with our comprehensive dictionary of motorcycle slang
Generic-Man-Working-on-Motorcycle