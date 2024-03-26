 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Tumi vs Monos: Who makes better luggage in 2024?

Briley Kenney
By
Man holding Tumi luggage by the handle.
Tumi

If you’re planning to take a trip, you’ll need luggage. Depending on where you’re going and how you’re traveling, you’ll also want that luggage to be durable since the cargo handlers at the airport are not nice to bags. Sure, you can go with cheap options from department stores or the local retailer, but nothing compares to genuine products from some of the hottest luggage brands on the market, like Tumi or Monos. If you’ve settled on one of these two brands, a Tumi or Monos comparison will help you make the final choice, and that’s precisely what we’ve put together here. Let’s discuss.

Tumi vs Monos luggage: Who wins?

The Tumi Medium Trip Packing Case on a white background.
Tumi

You may be surprised that there is no clear winner in the Tumi or Monos debate. It depends on what you want and what budget you have set. We recommend Monos luggage because of its sleek designs, premium materials, high build quality, and competitive pricing. However, you can’t go wrong with luggage from either brand, so you wouldn’t be making a poor choice if you pick out a Tumi bag to travel with.

Recommended Videos

Price

Monos is the winner, bar none if you’re interested in price alone. Its options are much more affordable, especially considering the advantages of the brand’s products. As a quick comparison, Monos Carry-Ons start at $246 and top out at $345, while Tumi Carry-Ons start at $695 and top out at $4,500 for its most durable, titanium shell option. Both brands have similar designs, and the color variations are plentiful. But pound-for-pound, it’s tough to argue with that lower price. Not to mention, Monos regularly features some great deals and discounts, so you can save even more if you buy at the right time.

Related

Features

A side-by-side comparison of Tumi and Monos luggage reveals remarkably similar features. Both brands offer functional, highly durable options, with Tumi being the more premium of the two in many cases. Here’s what you can expect:

  • A durable, hard exterior shell
  • An adjustable telescopic handle
  • TSA-approved locks
  • High-performance wheels
  • Interior compression system for storage and organization
  • Interior accessories like a clothes hanger or anti-microbial laundry bag

Of course, not everything is identical. Tumi offers premium luggage made of hard case materials like titanium, which is a bit tougher than the usual polycarbonate. Tumi also has a broader selection of luggage options and styles, from compact and international carry-ons to short-trip and extended-trip full-size luggage. You can plan accordingly to match your trip with either brand, although Tumi ultimately has the better selection.

Moreover, while some brands offer limited organization inside, Tumi and Monos take it seriously. Inside either, you’ll find compression straps, extra storage flaps, mesh pockets, zippered dividers, and more — like Tumi’s clothes hangers. These two brands should be a top choice for anyone who likes to keep their away gear organized and neat. The comparison in this category is more even-keeled, which should be no surprise.

Build Quality

Both brands feature a durable hard shell made of varying materials like polycarbonate, metals, and titanium. Performance-built wheels, a sturdy telescopic handle, and tough straps and zippers are also onboard, all things that might be prone to failure in other luggage options, but not here. It doesn’t matter if you go with Tumi luggage or Monos luggage, your new bag will go the distance and can take a beating.

Design

Both brands use minimalistic, modern designs that are decidedly beautiful. Tumi’s designs are much more inspired and come in various styles. There are more traditional designs with nondescript colors and contours and more flashy designs, like Tumi’s titanium line or international-friendly travel bags. Monos bags are slightly more muted in color, but there is a good selection of options — enough to find your favorite tones. Want a green or pink suitcase? Yes, that’s available.

Tumi luggage is streamlined, and there are some more manageable configurations. For example, they can be carried in several ways, like a duffel or rolled. Bags from both brands will nestle almost perfectly inside an overhead bin without taking up too much extra space — they are TSA-approved designs.

Warranty

Monos offers a limited lifetime warranty versus Tumi’s exclusive five-year coverage. As long as you’re the original purchaser of the luggage, you’re covered from cracks or breaks in the shell, the breakage of wheels or handles, broken zippers, and non-functional fabric tears. Neither brand covers damage from abuse or mistreatment, so you’ll still want to take good care of your bags. However, Tumi will cover repair costs for damage caused by normal wear and tear, poor airline handling, or other transit damage during your first year of ownership.

Comparing the two brands, Tumi has the better warranty coverage, at least for your first year of ownership. Monos, on the other hand, offers extended coverage that Tumi does not.

Travel the world and pack the way you want to

Monos luggage in the wild
Monos

We’ve said it before, and we’ll repeat it, looking at a Tumi or Monos comparison and expecting to find a winner that stands head and shoulders above the other is a bit silly. They’re excellent brands with exquisite designs, high build quality, and great features. The biggest difference is that Monos luggage is much more affordable, and they also have regular deals and promotions, so you can save more money and put it towards your trip(s).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
TSA-operated security lines could see cut-down wait times
Will this lead to shorter security wait times?
TSA

We’ve all been there- arriving at the airport on a tight deadline only to find endless lines snaking through the security checkpoint. For many, this issue is an unavoidable annoyance, causing stress and delays that can put a damper on the start of any trip. However, relief may be on the horizon as Las Vegas’ airport introduces a groundbreaking trial of self-screening security lanes. This new and improved approach raises a pressing question: do we truly need human employees to man the security lanes, or can technology revolutionize the way we navigate airport security? 
Self-screening TSA: the details

The new self-screening checkpoint lanes have been introduced at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for a trial period of six months. The new lanes promise a smoother airport security experience. As usual, passengers with TSA PreCheck will not need to take off their shoes or remove electronics from their carry-on bags. However, passengers will receive simple instructions on a screen explaining how they can navigate the checkpoint on their own. Passengers will place their belongings in the bin as usual, but the entire inspection system is fully automated, with no human employees manning the station.

Read more
Why you need to take a cold shower after a flight
Here are the benefits of cold showers after a flight
a gigantic showerhead

Traveling by air doesn't come without its physical tolls. Hours spent in a pressurized cabin with limited movement and dry hydration levels can negatively impact our skin and immune system in ways we don't immediately notice. One of the simplest yet surprisingly effective ways to counteract these effects is by taking a cold shower after a flight. While it might not be the most appealing thing in the world to do after a flight, the cold exposure might just be worth it. Let's explore how this simple act can be a game-changer for frequent flyers.
Benefits of cold showers after a flight

Revitalizing the skin
One of the most notable changes that you may have experienced after air travel is how harsh it can be to the skin. The low humidity levels in airplane cabins can harm the natural moisture barrier on your skin and lead to dehydration or even breakouts. A cold shower can work wonders in this scenario.

Read more
Passport card vs book: Which should you get?
Passport

If you're planning on traveling to an international destination, getting a passport is one of the first things on your to-do list. A U.S. passport is required to enter any other country, including Mexico and Canada. However, the U.S. Department of State also offers a passport card -- a smaller, wallet-sized version of a passport. While it might seem intriguing to opt for a passport card over a standard passport book, the smaller price comes with some limitations to consider. Below, we'll break down the differences between a passport card vs. book and how to determine which option is best for you.
Passport card vs. book
A standard passport book is required to enter any country by air travel. This means if you're planning on heading to the airport, you'll need to get a passport book regardless of your final destination. A passport card is a smaller, wallet-sized version of a passport that allows entry only into Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, or the Caribbean. A passport card cannot be used for air travel and is only valid for land or sea travel. For this reason, the passport card is a great option if you're planning on driving into Mexico or Canada. Many people who live in states that border these countries opt for a passport card so they can easily enter bordering countries.

A passport card is also a good option for those who want to get a valid form of ID to travel domestically. If you don't have a driver's license (REAL ID), a passport card can be used instead for domestic air travel.

Read more