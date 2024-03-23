 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Rimowa vs Away: How do the two luggage brands compare?

Briley Kenney
By
A woman stands next to the Away Travel Carry-On suitcase in olive green.
Away Travel

So, you’re going on a trip, huh? That sounds like a blast, especially if it’s for vacation or leisure. But if you don’t already have some nice luggage, you’re going to need some to carry and stow your belongings. There are quite a few modern luggage brands worth shopping like Rimowa, Away, Monos, and Tumi. If you’re here, you’ve probably narrowed it down to two brands: Rimowa vs Away. Great choices! Now, you just need to decide which one is best for you, or rather, which one is best for your next trip. Seeing as they have a lot of similarities, you’re in for quite the decision. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’re going to compare Rimowa vs Away to help you decide once and for all which one is better. Let’s discuss.

Rimowa vs Away luggage: Who wins?

The Rimowa Sea Blue luggage placed next to a plant outside.
Rimowa

If you’re hoping to find a clear winner in the Rimowa vs Away debate, we have some bad news — there isn’t one. Both are incredible brands, offering reliable luggage options and regardless of which you decide to buy, you’ll be set for years to come. Rimowa is more expensive in comparison, but that’s because the brand uses high-end and premium materials. Away is just as reliable and well-designed, but the brand’s luggage tends to be more affordable, at least when directly compared. If you’re on a budget, then go with Away, but if you have a little extra to spend, go with Rimowa.

 

Recommended Videos

Price

If you’re going by price alone, or more specifically looking for a lower, more accessible price, then Away wins. Away Carry-Ons start at $275 and top out at $645. Rimowa carry-ons, or what they call “Cabin-Size,” start at $700 and top out at about $3,330. You can see the difference in price is quite a range. Regular-sized luggage that you’d need to check is more expensive for both brands, although certainly more accessible through Away. Unfortunately, while Rimowa’s prices are high, its luggage sets don’t come with any bells or whistles that warrant the higher prices for most people. That doesn’t take away from the fact that Rimowa makes some fantastic luggage.

Related

The designs of Rimowa and Away luggage are similar enough that you can’t go wrong choosing either for your next trip.

Features

When comparing Monos and Away luggage features, you’ll notice right away that they are nearly identical. Sure, they might deliver those features in unique ways, but everything you could ever want or need from high-grade luggage is there. Here are some of the common inclusions:

  • A durable, hard exterior shell
  • An adjustable telescopic handle
  • A TSA-approved lock
  • High-performance wheels
  • Interior compression system for storage and organization

If you need more room, Away luggage is available in an optional, secondary flex format that includes an expandable design. While flex models are more expensive, they are worth the cost if you need to pack a little extra. From what we can tell, Rimowa doesn’t offer anything like that.

Build Quality

Rimowa and Away use hard shells for the exterior, albeit with slightly different finishes. Rimowa is renowned for its reliability, but frankly, Away isn’t too far off. For the most part, these are not luggage sets that are only going to last you a trip or two — they’ll be with you for years.

It should be noted that Away does offer some that are stronger than polycarbonate.

Design

You might notice that Rimowa sets have a matte finish with protruding vertical slats, almost like a military-style hard case. Away luggage is smoother, more sleek, and more modern. Rimowa also uses more squared-off and boxy designs compared to Away’s contoured and soft edges. They’re both attractive; it’s just a matter of what style you prefer.

Additionally, both brands offer a wide range of luggage types, from carry-ons to check-in-ready bags. The cabin and carry-on sizes will give you no problems during your trips, including if you need to stow them in an overhead bin. The wheels make it so much easier to move the bags around, too, with sturdy telescopic handles that you won’t find in cheaper alternatives.

Warranty

Rimowa and Away both offer limited lifetime warranties. As long as you’re the original purchaser of the luggage, you’re covered from cracks or breaks in the shell, the breakage of wheels or handles, broken zippers, and non-functional fabric tears. Away does offer some more extensive coverage for damages that might occur during your travels.

Time to hit the road, Jack

Rimowa suitcase by the beach.
Rimowa

Look, we’re just going to say it. Comparing Rimowa and Away luggage is kind of a fruitless endeavor because they’re both incredible options. If you’re on a budget and you want to save some money, shop Away. If money is not a concern and you want one of the best luggage brands on the market, go Rimowa. It’s that simple. Our recommendation is always going to be the more economical option, Away, but that doesn’t mean you have to side with us. You do you.

 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Do you need a passport to go to the Bahamas? Everything you need to know before your trip
Do you need a passport for the Bahamas?
do you need a passport to go the bahamas bahamastravel

If you're planning a trip to the Bahamas, one of the first things you'll need to sort out is your travel documentation. As a U.S. citizen, you generally need to have a valid passport book or passport card to enter the Bahamas by air or sea. While it's close to the United States, it's not part of the U.S. or a U.S. territory. As such, you'll need to meet the same entry requirements as you would for any other foreign country.

What you should know before traveling to the Bahamas
There are some details to keep in mind when it comes to the required travel documents for entering the Bahamas.
Can you use your driver's license to go to the Bahamas?
No, a driver's license alone is not sufficient for entry into the Bahamas. Even though the Bahamas is a relatively short distance from the U.S., you'll still need to present a valid U.S. passport book or passport card when arriving by air or sea.

Read more
The 8 best packing cubes to organize your stuff with ease
Once you use one of these for packing, you'll never go back
Packing with packing cubes

Are you trying to be a more organized traveler? Packing and unpacking can be stressful unless you have the right traveling gear like packing cubes. If you know the last time you packed, your suitcase was not neat and organized, avoid all the tumbles and aimless searching on your next trip with tidy packing cubes. You won't have to deal with losing your items or the endless piles of clothes on the hotel room floor.

With one of the best packing cubes on your side, you can optimize your packing. A packing cube is one of the best travel accessories for long flights, road trips, and organized travel. Packing cubes are designed to separate and organize clothing, protecting them from wrinkles and offering optimum luggage organization. The organizer in you is going to love the way your clothing and accessories stay put, and you won’t be embarrassed to open your suitcase in front of someone else.
Our recommendations for packing cubes

Read more
The 10 best road trip apps to make your next journey more epic
Don't leave home without (downloading) these
Couple on a road trip

These days, the phrase "there’s an app for that" can easily be replaced with "there’s, like, 50 apps for that." Now that warm weather is almost upon us, we’re helping you cut through some of the noise with the best, must-have road trip apps to help you eat, sleep, and sightsee your way across America. All we ask is that you let your co-pilot work them while en route. Otherwise, you’re gonna need a "Send an Ambulance" app.
Google Maps: Navigation

This one shouldn't be a surprise, but we can't round up the best road trip apps without including the world's best navigation app. Even if this is your very first road trip, Google Maps is probably already on your phone. You can plan your route ahead of time and easily share it with friends and family.

Read more