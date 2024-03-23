Rimowa vs Away: How do the two luggage brands compare?

So, you’re going on a trip, huh? That sounds like a blast, especially if it’s for vacation or leisure. But if you don’t already have some nice luggage, you’re going to need some to carry and stow your belongings. There are quite a few modern luggage brands worth shopping like Rimowa, Away, Monos, and Tumi. If you’re here, you’ve probably narrowed it down to two brands: Rimowa vs Away. Great choices! Now, you just need to decide which one is best for you, or rather, which one is best for your next trip. Seeing as they have a lot of similarities, you’re in for quite the decision. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’re going to compare Rimowa vs Away to help you decide once and for all which one is better. Let’s discuss.

Rimowa vs Away luggage: Who wins?

If you’re hoping to find a clear winner in the Rimowa vs Away debate, we have some bad news — there isn’t one. Both are incredible brands, offering reliable luggage options and regardless of which you decide to buy, you’ll be set for years to come. Rimowa is more expensive in comparison, but that’s because the brand uses high-end and premium materials. Away is just as reliable and well-designed, but the brand’s luggage tends to be more affordable, at least when directly compared. If you’re on a budget, then go with Away, but if you have a little extra to spend, go with Rimowa.

Price

If you’re going by price alone, or more specifically looking for a lower, more accessible price, then Away wins. Away Carry-Ons start at $275 and top out at $645. Rimowa carry-ons, or what they call “Cabin-Size,” start at $700 and top out at about $3,330. You can see the difference in price is quite a range. Regular-sized luggage that you’d need to check is more expensive for both brands, although certainly more accessible through Away. Unfortunately, while Rimowa’s prices are high, its luggage sets don’t come with any bells or whistles that warrant the higher prices for most people. That doesn’t take away from the fact that Rimowa makes some fantastic luggage.

The designs of Rimowa and Away luggage are similar enough that you can’t go wrong choosing either for your next trip.

Features

When comparing Monos and Away luggage features, you’ll notice right away that they are nearly identical. Sure, they might deliver those features in unique ways, but everything you could ever want or need from high-grade luggage is there. Here are some of the common inclusions:

A durable, hard exterior shell

An adjustable telescopic handle

A TSA-approved lock

High-performance wheels

Interior compression system for storage and organization

If you need more room, Away luggage is available in an optional, secondary flex format that includes an expandable design. While flex models are more expensive, they are worth the cost if you need to pack a little extra. From what we can tell, Rimowa doesn’t offer anything like that.

Build Quality

Rimowa and Away use hard shells for the exterior, albeit with slightly different finishes. Rimowa is renowned for its reliability, but frankly, Away isn’t too far off. For the most part, these are not luggage sets that are only going to last you a trip or two — they’ll be with you for years.

It should be noted that Away does offer some that are stronger than polycarbonate.

Design

You might notice that Rimowa sets have a matte finish with protruding vertical slats, almost like a military-style hard case. Away luggage is smoother, more sleek, and more modern. Rimowa also uses more squared-off and boxy designs compared to Away’s contoured and soft edges. They’re both attractive; it’s just a matter of what style you prefer.

Additionally, both brands offer a wide range of luggage types, from carry-ons to check-in-ready bags. The cabin and carry-on sizes will give you no problems during your trips, including if you need to stow them in an overhead bin. The wheels make it so much easier to move the bags around, too, with sturdy telescopic handles that you won’t find in cheaper alternatives.

Warranty

Rimowa and Away both offer limited lifetime warranties. As long as you’re the original purchaser of the luggage, you’re covered from cracks or breaks in the shell, the breakage of wheels or handles, broken zippers, and non-functional fabric tears. Away does offer some more extensive coverage for damages that might occur during your travels.

Time to hit the road, Jack

Look, we’re just going to say it. Comparing Rimowa and Away luggage is kind of a fruitless endeavor because they’re both incredible options. If you’re on a budget and you want to save some money, shop Away. If money is not a concern and you want one of the best luggage brands on the market, go Rimowa. It’s that simple. Our recommendation is always going to be the more economical option, Away, but that doesn’t mean you have to side with us. You do you.

