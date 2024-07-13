Enjoy Aruba in style

If you’re craving a luxurious escape to a tropical paradise, then Aruba should be at the top of your list. This beautiful island is located in the heart of the Caribbean and is home to pristine beaches, friendly locals, and endless opportunities for exploration. Known as “One Happy Island,” Aruba is known for its year-round sunshine and crystal-clear waters that are straight out of a postcard.

Beyond its natural beauty, Aruba is a playground for luxury seekers. From high-end resorts and world-class dining to exclusive experiences, there’s no shortage of ways to pamper yourself here. Whether you’re dreaming of lounging in a private cabana, indulging in gourmet cuisine, or exploring the island in style, we’ve got you covered. These are the best things to do in Aruba for a luxurious experience.

Stay at an all-inclusive resort

When visiting Aruba, staying in an all-inclusive resort ensures a hassle-free, luxurious experience. All-inclusive resorts offer the ultimate convenience and relaxation by bundling accommodations, meals, drinks, and activities into one package. With everything taken care of, you can focus on relaxing and making the most of your vacation.

If you’re searching for a top-notch option, Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive is an excellent choice. These sister resorts offer a fantastic array of amenities, including several all-inclusive restaurants and bars, so you’ll never run out of dining options. Additionally, you’ll have access to a stunning private beach, perfect for lounging and soaking up the Caribbean sun. With daily classes, a golf course, and a casino, you’ll find endless entertainment without the need to leave the grounds.

Spend the afternoon at Eagle Beach

Spending the day at Eagle Beach is a must when visiting Aruba. As the island’s widest beach, it features soft, white sand and has earned a spot among the best beaches in the world. Several low-rise hotels and resorts are conveniently located nearby, many of which offer cabanas for their guests.

Eagle Beach is easily accessible, with ample free parking close by. This stunning beach offers an abundance of activities, making it perfect for everyone. Sunbathe on the beautiful white sands, or dive into the crystal-clear waters for amazing swimming and snorkeling conditions. Eagle Beach is also home to two of Aruba’s most photographed Fofoti trees, which are often featured on postcards and advertising campaigns for the island.

Explore Arikok National Park

Make sure you take a trip to Arikok National Park when in Aruba. Covering nearly 20% of the island, this national park is full of natural beauty and geological features such as sea caves, beaches, mountains, and water holes. Even if you’re not into hiking or physical activities, you can explore the park in the comfort of your own vehicle.

The park has a small entrance fee that contributes to the preservation of the park, educational programs, and animal protection efforts. To maximize your experience at Arikok National Park, consider booking one of the many organized tours. These guided tours are led by experts and offer valuable insights, ensuring you don’t miss any of the park’s highlights.

Have dinner at Papiamento

If you’re in the area, make sure you stop at Papiamento for a luxurious dining experience. Housed in a charming, over 100-year-old manor, this romantic restaurant offers a unique ambiance with seating options in its antique-filled dining room or on the picturesque poolside terrace. The menu features a delightful range of dishes, from freshly caught fish to succulent T-bone steaks.

Papiamento boasts an impressive wine vault with over 2,000 bottles of international wines, ensuring the perfect pairing for your meal. For those looking to unwind further, PAPPA’s Cigar Lounge provides a cozy spot to relax and enjoy a fine cigar.

Walk around Downtown Oranjestad

Don’t skip out on Downtown Oranjestad during your trip. As the capital city, Oranjestad showcases vibrant Dutch Colonial architecture, creating an enchanting setting for exploring. The area is brimming with restaurants, shopping options, and a bustling cruise port. Dive into Aruba’s history by visiting popular museums like the Aruba Historical Museum, the Archaeological Museum of Aruba, and Fort Zoutman. For a deeper understanding, consider booking a walking tour to hear exciting stories about the island’s history and culture.

In this area, you’ll find several cute souvenir shops to pick up gifts for your friends and family. You’ll also find a wide array of high-end stores, such as Prada, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, offering a luxurious retail experience.

Sail on a catamaran cruise

Booking a catamaran cruise is a luxury experience that lets you see the island from a whole new perspective. Sail along the scenic coastline, soaking in the incredible views and heading to the area’s best snorkeling and sunset spots. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the island’s natural beauty.

Popular cruise agencies like Red Sail Sports and Black Pearl Sailing offer exceptional services, ensuring a memorable outing. Whether you’re snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, lounging on the deck, or watching a gorgeous sunset over the Caribbean Sea, a catamaran cruise provides a luxury experience unlike anything else.

When is the best time to visit Aruba?

Aruba is a great place to visit all year round. December to April is the most popular time to visit, as it is the island’s dry season. During this time, you’ll find minimal rainfall and pleasant weather, making it perfect for a beach vacation. If you would rather enjoy fewer crowds and cheaper accommodations, then the summer months of June to August may be a better choice.