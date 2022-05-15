This Taco Bell and CALPAK Collab is (Literally) Fire

CAUTION: Hot and spicy getaways are coming your way! Just in time for summer travel season, CALPAK has unexpectedly collaborated with your favorite fast-food brand, Taco Bell, to produce spicy products that are on fire. The cult-favorite restaurant makes an appearance in CALPAK’s luggage and accessories collection with carry-on luggage, a crossbody bag, a duffel bag, and packing cubes for any and all travel needs. The best part is they are all named after Taco Bell’s signature hot sauces and even match the color of the spice levels! Picture this: Walking through TSA and everyone knowing you are a Cheesy Gordita Crunch-loving fanatic just by your fiery limited edition merch.

FIRE! Sauce Packet Carry-On Luggage

Headed somewhere hot? CALPAK’s Fire Sauce Packet Carry-On Luggage is the perfect companion. Soft-sided with a zippered front pocket, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable zippered pouch, this spicy little number has all your travel needs covered. With a TSA-accepted lock, plus a cushioned top and side handles — you’ll be good to go from TSA to taxi. It also comes with a luggage strap that says “Fire!” along with its own hot sauce-themed protectant cover for storage at home.

DIABLO! Sauce Packet Crossbody Bag

Our Diablo Sauce Packet Crossbody bag is the perfect partner for when you’re on the go. With zippered front and interior pockets and an adjustable shoulder strap, you’ll be more than ready to run to your next destination.

HOT! Sauce Packet Duffel Bag

Your next trip just got even hotter. With a convenient zippered front pocket, large bottom compartment, and removable crossbody strap, the Hot Sauce Packet Duffel Bag, was made to make last-minute trips hassle-free. Its removable pouch and interior mesh pockets help keep you organized, and the luggage sleeve is perfect for when you add luggage to the mix.

MILD! Sauce Packet 5-Piece Packing Cubes Set

The last thing anyone wants when packing is additional stress. The Mild Sauce Packet 5-Piece Packing Cubes Set is sure to help keep things mellow. The packing cubes set comes with one large, one medium, and two smalls — plus a water-resistant envelope for all your important essentials. They all have a breathable mesh top, personal ID tag, and back zippered pocket to seal the deal.

But would you carry Taco Bell luggage? I guess it depends on your taste…

The new collection of luggage celebrates the first time the two brands have worked together. CALPAK x Taco Bell’s fire collection is only available for a limited time and is available to buy online on both CALPAK’s site, as well as Taco Bell’s Taco Shop (did you know they had a shop?). This might be one of the hottest luggage collabs of the season.

