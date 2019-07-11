The Manual
Travel

Sweden’s Viking-Inspired Arctic Bath Is Now Taking Reservations

Mike Richard
By
1 of 11
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi
Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi

When Game of Thrones wrapped earlier this year, fans began feverishly seeking ways to live out their Westeros-inspired fantasies in real life. We’ve already seen a GoT-inspired ice hotel, a John Varvatos designer clothing collaboration, and even custom Fender guitars. Beginning next year, fans can add one more way at a Viking-inspired floating spa on the edge of the Arctic Circle. Sure, it’s not technically Game of Thrones related, but we imagine the spa’s designers have watched more than a few episodes.

Swedish Lapland is renowned as one of the most pristine and naturally beautiful destinations in the world. It’s a fitting location for an exclusive, world-class wellness retreat like Arctic Bath Hotel & Spa. When it opens, the boutique spa will accommodate a limited number of guests at one time. Inside the circular structure will be a single spa treatment room, four saunas, hot and cold baths, indoor and outdoor showers, and two dressing rooms. Several specialty wellness treatments, including “bespoke crystal healing sessions” will also be available. The unique center “courtyard” features an open roof allowing guests to sunbathe, icebathe, or stargaze in seclusion after their treatments.

The complex also features six luxury hotel rooms allowing guests to extend their stay beyond a mere day trip to the spa. All feature sleek, minimalist Scandinavian designs with modern furnishings, wood-burning fireplaces, and oversized windows for Zen-like views of Lule River. The guestrooms and spa will be open year-round — floating on the river in summer, frozen into the ice in the dead of winter.

Arctic Bath
Johan Kauppi

On paper, the spa seems like almost any other modern high-end wellness retreat. What sets it apart, however, is the stunning circular exterior which could easily double as some otherworldly royal home from the Seven Kingdoms. The one-of-a-kind design recalls Northern Sweden’s timber floating era which involved floating felled trees downriver for processing. It’s fantastical, futuristic, and unlike any other spa we’ve ever seen.

We first reported on Arctic Bath Hotel & Spa in 2017 when it was just a concept. It’s taken two long years for the design to come to fruition, and for the hotel to open for reservations. But patience is required, as it’s going to be another eight months before the first guests check in.

Not surprisingly, living like Viking royalty doesn’t come cheap. A three-day package including overnight accommodations in a floating/frozen cabin, nightly five-course dinners, a guided trek to spot the Northern Lights, ground transportation, and, of course, spa treatments will run nearly $5,000. Reservations can be booked through Off the Map Travel for stays beginning in February 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

10 Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now
best stephen king books ranked book signing getty images
Culture

The 13 Best Stephen King Books, Ranked

Go ahead, argue about #1, just don’t sledgehammer our ankles so we amend the article.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best top shelf vodkas vodkadhot
Food & Drink

10 Top Shelf Vodka Brands that are Actually Worth a Damn

Price doesn't always equate to flavor, but these high-end vodka brands are worth breaking out the piggy bank.
Posted By Robert Haynes-Peterson
arctic
Travel

Trek the Arctic Circle Like a WWII Soldier with Ex-U.K. Special Forces

Because some travelers appreciate doing a hard thing just for the sheer pride of knowing they did it.
Posted By Mike Richard
first time facial for men
Grooming

What Men Should Expect from Their First Facial

While we try to maintain a skincare regime, there are some things -- automotive repairs, taxes, and medicine -- that are just best left to the professionals. Sometimes even a guy needs to break down and go get a good facial.
Posted By John Jones
klm flying v airplane concept design jet
Travel

Radical V-Shape Plane Design Imagines Passengers Seated in the Wings

Gibson's iconic Flying V guitar is reincarnated as the world's most radical airplane concept.
Posted By Mike Richard
airbnb adventures around the world in 80 days hot air balloon california
Travel

Airbnb Announces Epic Around the World in 80 Days Adventure for Just $5,000

Including 18 countries, six continents, five seas, two oceans, and, of course, one hot air balloon ride. Tickets will sell out fast on Friday, July 28.
Posted By Mike Richard
Norway's Manshausen Island Resort
Travel

Norway’s Manshausen Island Resort is a Minimalist Retreat Founded by a Real-Life Explorer

Now that you're getting older, it's time to find a place where you can actually relax. Our choice? Manshausen Island resort in Norway. Yes, it takes 20 hours to get there, but it's so worth it.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
uncharted expedition mystery tour intrepid travel monastry mountain view
Travel

Travel 2,200 Miles on an Extreme, 18-Day Mystery Tour from Tehran to Istanbul

Make sure your travel vaccinations are up to date and get ready for one hell of a ride.
Posted By Mike Richard
Airstream Caravel
Travel

Airstream Brings Back 2 of Its Most Popular and Affordable Travel Trailers

These two Kennedy-era Airstream trailers are among the most popular of all time. Even better? They're price tags aren't too steep.
Posted By Mike Richard
hipcamp app camping booking at night
Travel

Find the Most Unique, Undiscovered Campsites in the U.S. With Hipcamp

Booking the perfect campsite doesn't have to suck anymore.
Posted By Mike Richard
best hotel pools
Travel

12 Most Over-the-Top Hotel Pools for Extravagant Views

From an infinity pool high above Santorini to a two-story waterhole in the rainforests of Bali, these are the best hotel pools across the globe.
Posted By Mike Richard
Naniboujou Lodge
Travel

You Need a Vacation: 5 Midwestern Camp-Style Lodges Where You Can Unplug

Believe it or not, rustic woodland getaways still exist. We've pulled together a shortlist of the finest hotels located within some of the country's most beautiful, largely overlooked natural settings.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney