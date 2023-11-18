 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Away Luggage Black Friday sale knocks 20% off all suitcases

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman stands next to the Away Travel Carry-On suitcase in olive green.
Away Travel

Scouring the best luggage brands for every type of traveler can often lead one to Away Travel, a luggage and travel accessories brand that’s a bit of a new player on the market. Suitcases are its primary product, and right now you’ll find a lot of them on sale. In fact, Away Travel has initiated its Black Friday discounts early, discounting all of its suitcases 20%. You’ll find among them discounts spinner and roller suitcases, with every suitcase model available in a huge variety of colors to choose from.

Why You Should Shop the Away Travel Black Friday Sale

Whether your holiday travel plans include the best Colorado ski resorts or even the best ski resorts for beginners in the U.S., it can’t hurt to get to the slopes with some new luggage. And with the discounts we’re seeing on Away Travel suitcases, now is a good time to grab some suitcases for whatever future travels you may have in store for yourself. The Carry-On is Away Travel’s entry-level suitcase, and while it regularly costs $295, you can make it yours to stick in the overhead compartment for with these Black Friday deals. Another good starter option is the Bigger Carry-On, which is while regularly priced at $355.

Recommended Videos

Away Travel has a range of premium suitcase option to choose from as well, and they’re all seeing the same 30% discount. The Aluminum Edition is where you’ll find these more premium suitcases, with the Carry-On Aluminum Edition kicking things off with a . This is a savings of $145 from its regular price of $645. Additionally, the Bigger Carry-On Aluminum Edition is from its regular price of $665, the Medium Aluminum Edition is from its regular price of $725, and the Large Aluminum Edition is from its regular price of $745.

Related

So whatever adventures you may have in store, consider these Black Friday deals at Away Travel to suit your luggage needs. A good set of luggage can be expensive, but Away Travel suitcases are made to both last and look good. The savings you’ll find by making a purchase right now make them an even more worthy investment than they are at their regular prices.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
There’s a big sale happening on Samsonite, American Tourister luggage today
A person hauling their luggage down the hallway at an airport.

Amazon has a huge sale on some fantastic luggage choices from American Tourister and Samsonite. If you're looking to save up to 53% off all kinds of luggage before you head on your travels this summer, this is the retailer to check out today. With so many options available, hit the button below to see what's out there. We've got some brief insight below on what models and prices are on sale but you know what you're looking for best, so take a look for yourself.

What American Tourister and Samsonite luggage
If you've been catching up on the best suitcase for traveling and noticed the prominence of Samsonite among the best luggage brands, this is the sale for you. The biggest discount is on the American Tourister Disney Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels. Usually priced at $170, it's down to $80. It looks great too with its charming Mickey Mouse print. It has four multi-directional spinner wheels, a beveled push button locking retractable pull handle, along with a large packing compartment and convenient carry handles.

Read more
Go ultralight on your next flight with the best carry-on luggage of 2023
Traveling lighter is traveling better. Breeze through airport security and baggage claim with the best carry-ons

Taking precautions while traveling is as essential as investing in reliable carry-on luggage. It’s not cool when you shove your clothes in a backpack or duffel bag, only to have the straps get torn before your plane takes off. Or you realize that your bag does not offer much protection against thieves. No traveler wants either to happen.

With hundreds of options from the best luggage brands, hunting for the “perfect” luggage for all your travel needs can be an arduous task — especially if you’re a newbie. To aid in your search, we gathered the best carry-on luggage for your cross-country journey or future overseas travel, including some tips about choosing the best luggage to replace your tired rollaboard or travel backpack.

Read more
Best Prime Day Luggage Deals 2022: Sales You Can Shop Today
Man packing suitcase.

The difference between stressful travel and easy travel often comes down to the luggage you bring with you. Having high-quality luggage that you can depend on to keep your items safe and secure makes traveling so much easier, not to mention that having the right luggage makes packing a breeze. Investing in a good set of luggage is a decision that will benefit you for many years to come, and if you can scoop up a nice set when there's a deal -- well, that's even better.

With the Fourth of July behind us Prime Day just up ahead, now is the time when all of the Fourth of the July deals are winding down as the Prime Day deals, including Prime Day luggage deals, start to roll out (pun intended). Even though our best bet is to wait for Prime Day to make any new purchases, the early Prime Day deals could still be a great way to go if you need new luggage for a trip you'll be taking sooner than later. Several of the best deals during the Fourth of July sales are still happening, and though the Prime Day deals might be a little bit better.

Read more