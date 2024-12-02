 Skip to main content
Traveling to Spain? These new rules just kicked in

These new rules apply from today, December 2.

By
Madrid
NakNakNak / Pixabay

If Spain is on your travel itinerary, there are some new rules you’ll need to know about. Starting today (December 2), travelers to this popular European destination will be required to provide additional personal information when booking accommodations or renting cars.

The change comes as part of a new law designed to enhance national security, requiring businesses to share customer details with the Spanish government.

The government says that foreigners are often the ones involved in terrorist threats and other crimes committed in the country. Because of this, the government wants to keep track of where people are staying as well as their personal information in order to cross-check the details against databases of persons of interest.

What information does the Spanish government need?

hand holding two US passports
Global Residence Index / Unsplash

When checking into accommodations in Spain, travelers aged 14 and older must now provide an expanded list of personal details, including:

  • Full name
  • Gender
  • Nationality
  • Passport number
  • Date of birth
  • Home address
  • Landline phone number (if applicable)
  • Mobile phone number
  • Email address

Adults traveling with children under 14 must also explain their relationship to the minors, though the children themselves are exempt from sharing this information.

While hotels in Spain have historically collected some of this data, the new law extends the requirements to include additional details. It also applies to private accommodations, like those booked through platforms such as Airbnb.

For car rentals, the government now requires access to your driving license, payment information, and, if available, the vehicle’s GPS data.

This decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some voicing concerns over privacy. However, the process is straightforward: have your information ready, anticipate slightly longer check-ins, and you’ll be on your way.

