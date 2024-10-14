 Skip to main content
Is this the future of airport parking for luxury cars?

SHY Automotive introduces airport parking service

By
Vehicles stored at SHY Automotive
SHY Automotive

Luxury and sports cars provide comfort and thrills beyond the everyday. Interiors made from the finest materials, the latest tech, and flowing lines make every drive a comfortable cruise. Race-inspired powerplants and chassis bring the circuit to the street for acceleration and control when pushing the limits. 

While these vehicles — like the BMW 7-Series (from $96,400) or the Porsche 911 (from $120,100) — offer special sensations, they’re expensive and need TLC. If you embark on a week-long (or more) adventure, leaving one in public airport parking can subject it to weather, theft, or fire. 

To answer that need, SHY Automotive’s West Sussex, UK facility is only 15 minutes from London Gatwick Airport. The setup offers owners ultimate peace of mind and quick transfers via airport shuttle. 

Features of the SHY Automotive facility

SHY Automotive facility
SHY Automotive

SHY Automotive’s facility offers vault-like storage, ensuring owners’ vehicles stay in concours-like condition. That includes 24/7 surveillance, fire suppression for each storage bay, and a unique car racking system with trickle charging. Whether departing or arriving, a shuttle provides a brisk airport transfer. 

Daniel Wood, co-founder of SHY Automotive, said: “Just as we built SHY Automotive to be the world’s best car storage facility, we’ve evolved this latest offering to provide the world’s best airport parking experience. We understand the value of these vehicles, both financially and emotionally.”

“That’s why our facility and services have been designed to offer the ultimate protection and convenience. We’ve seen unfortunate incidents like the fire at London Luton airport and have heard many tales of valet parking where cars are damaged, unnecessarily driven for miles or stored in muddy fields. We wanted to create an experience for owners that wasn’t just convenient but also completely risk-free.”

