 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Buy a Rimowa suitcase today and get a lifetime guarantee

Briley Kenney
By
Rimowa suitcase by the beach.
Rimowa

If you’ve been on a trip, well, anywhere, and you’ve taken a plane, train, or some kind of premium transportation, then you already know luggage gets put through the wringer. That’s not even including regular wear and tear or exposure to the elements and other, various factors during your trips. It means that if you’re going to retain a decent set of luggage it needs to be as durable and reliable as it is convenient. Imagine our excitement when we learned that Rimowa now includes a Lifetime Guarantee on all suitcases. For all newly purchased suitcases from July 25, 2022, forward, Rimowa sets are covered for life in all functional aspects. Of course, the warranty doesn’t apply to cosmetic wear and tear, misuse, or abuse — the standard limitations. But it does mean if you buy luggage, you’re covered for virtually a lifetime of trips. Yes, please.

Why you should buy a Rimowa suitcase

If this is your first time learning about the brand, Rimowa offers premium and high-end suitcases, and yes, they can be somewhat expensive compared to budget-friendly comparables, but there’s a good reason for it. The stylish design of all its offerings is unmatched, for instance, with something like the looking sleek and fantastic. It’s spacious, features a hard-shell exterior, and has four wheels to make it easier to move around. Most importantly, it holds up to two weeks of luggage for longer trips. It may not make it on the list of the best carry-on luggage with that capacity but it does mean you’ll be set for a few weeks during long overseas trips. Other notable features include TSA-approved locks, a flex divider inside, and a telescopic handle.

Recommended Videos

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention the , which holds enough for two to three-day trips. It comes in several colors too, including pink, black, green, cedar brown, and more. It’s a fully polycarbonate hard-shell suitcase designed in Germany in the spirit of high-tech functionality. You also get TSA-approved locks, multiple wheels, an interior organization system, and a telescopic handle.

Related

As we pointed out above, all Rimowa luggage comes with a Lifetime Guarantee on “all functional aspects” of the suitcase and for the full life of the suitcase. It doesn’t apply to cosmetic wear and tear, so scratches or scuffs, and misuse or abuse will disqualify the coverage, so just be careful with it. That said, you won’t find many other luggage options out there that come with this kind of reliable and extensive coverage. That coupled with the fact that Rimowa’s luggage is some of the best on the market, and it’s not difficult to quantify the higher price — you’re paying for quality that will last. Claiming a guarantee is fairly easy and you can read more about it in , but basically, you just hand over the product and proof of purchase to an authorized dealer or service center.

As for Rimowa’s luggage selection, there are many more options so we always recommend taking a look for yourself to see what matches your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
A study says these European countries have the most pickpockets
Know the European countries that have the most pickpockets
Tourists in France taking pictures in a busy spot.

When Americans travel outside of the U.S., one concern is always safety. We don't want to stand out and scream tourist or do anything to let a pickpocket know we'd be easy prey. To curb that happening, you should know a few safety tips — and it doesn't hurt to know the tourist spots that pickpockets target most.

Travel insurance comparison experts at Quotezone.co.uk have revealed the results of their European Pickpocketing Index. They analyze the top five tourist attractions in each country, and rank each country by the proportion of reviews that mention pickpockets. (Always read those online reviews before you go.)

Read more
Here’s your exclusive look inside Caesars Palace: the Las Vegas Strip’s iconically imperial Roman resort
Everything you need to know about staying at Caesars Palace
A view of Caesars Palace from outside

Situated right in the heart of the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Palace is one of the last OG casinos left standing. Even as other casinos from Vegas’ mob-riddled “golden age” have fallen to new developments, Caesars Palace has somehow managed to stay on top of the pack. How has Caesars managed to not only survive the last five-plus decades, but actually continue to offer A-List accommodations, dining, entertainment, shopping, and more?

We had the ultimate opportunity to take the ultimate tour of Caesars Palace: We visited villas typically reserved for top VIP guests, tried out Caesars’ hottest new restaurant with prime Strip views, and took a dip in one of Caesars’ most exclusive reservation-only pools. Here’s everything you need to know about one of Vegas’ most iconic casino resorts.

Read more
Looking for an affordable flight for your summer vacation? One report tells you which airports have the lowest fares
No surprise: Las Vegas and Florida have the most affordable airports
Man waiting for flight at airport.

With everyone in the country trying to get to all the popular summer hot spots, finding an affordable flight becomes a part-time job. Scrolling through every website, figuring out which dates are the cheapest, and picking which airport to fly out of is all part of the game to play to enjoy your summer sun. When it comes to the flight, keep the plane tickets from wiping out your budget for the rest of the vacation by picking the most cost-effective airport to fly out of.

FinanceBuzz put together the least (and most) expensive airports to grab that summer flight through. They took information from 45 of the busiest domestic airports to rank the best ones for your budget, with the help of the U.S. Department of Transportation's published data.

Read more