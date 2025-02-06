Qantas to create a new look with this redesigned element

Qantas will redesign its uniforms, switching from the current version that’s over 10 years old. The project coincides with the airline’s other initiatives, including its fleet renewal program, and Project Sunrise, which aims to conquer the final frontier of aviation. To accomplish the task, Qantas will turn to noted Australian designers.

The Qantas uniform visually represents the brand

To begin the uniform update, Qantas will survey its more than 17,500 team members to help with development. For past uniforms, the airline turned to Harry Who, Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross, and Emilio Pucci, with each usually marking a moment in the airline’s history. For the latest version, the carrier will look to Australian designers, and perform a selection process before the 11th uniform takes shape. The new designer will be announced in the upcoming months, with the uniform’s debut in 2027.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson commented: “We have ambitious plans for the future and transforming the way we reflect the brand is critical to that. Our uniform represents the Qantas spirit all over the world. With a vast and growing international and domestic network, a historic fleet renewal program underway and the final frontier of global aviation just around the corner it’s time to define a new look for our people that reflects where we are heading.”

“Since our beginnings, the way we represent the brand has evolved significantly. While the uniform style may have changed, what hasn’t changed is the pride our people have in wearing it, which is why we are putting them at the core of the design process.

“Our people have loved wearing the current design, which was created by Martin Grant in 2013, and I want to thank him for his partnership over the course of the last decade.”