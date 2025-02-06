 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Qantas to create a new look with this redesigned element

Qantas to redesign uniforms

By
qantas uniform redesign crewmembers
Qantas

Qantas will redesign its uniforms, switching from the current version that’s over 10 years old. The project coincides with the airline’s other initiatives, including its fleet renewal program, and Project Sunrise, which aims to conquer the final frontier of aviation. To accomplish the task, Qantas will turn to noted Australian designers.

The Qantas uniform visually represents the brand

1959 Qantas uniform
1959 Qantas uniform Qantas

To begin the uniform update, Qantas will survey its more than 17,500 team members to help with development. For past uniforms, the airline turned to Harry Who, Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross, and Emilio Pucci, with each usually marking a moment in the airline’s history. For the latest version, the carrier will look to Australian designers, and perform a selection process before the 11th uniform takes shape.  The new designer will be announced in the upcoming months, with the uniform’s debut in 2027

Recommended Videos

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson commented: “We have ambitious plans for the future and transforming the way we reflect the brand is critical to that. Our uniform represents the Qantas spirit all over the world. With a vast and growing international and domestic network, a historic fleet renewal program underway and the final frontier of global aviation just around the corner it’s time to define a new look for our people that reflects where we are heading.”

Related

“Since our beginnings, the way we represent the brand has evolved significantly. While the uniform style may have changed, what hasn’t changed is the pride our people have in wearing it, which is why we are putting them at the core of the design process.  

“Our people have loved wearing the current design, which was created by Martin Grant in 2013, and I want to thank him for his partnership over the course of the last decade.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Icelandair announces route to this Florida destination
Icelandair will begin flying to Miami
Miami, Florida

Beginning in autumn 2025, Icelandair will connect Reykjavík's Keflavik International Airport (KEF) to Miami International Airport (MIA). The trip from fjords and snow to sun and palm trees will run through March aboard a modern Airbus aircraft. The route will be Miami’s 21st international destination.
The trip is aboard a brand-new Airbus A321LR
Miami, Florida Ryan Spencer via Unsplash

Passengers can travel comfortably from Iceland’s arctic air to Miami’s tropical warmth, flying on a brand-new Airbus A321LR aircraft. Flight time is about seven and a half to eight hours. At the moment, no other airline serves the route. The flights will operate three times weekly, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 

Read more
This Norwegian airline will begin flights from L.A. to Greece
Norse Atlantic will begin flying between L.A. and Greece
Athens, Greece

Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways will soon make a trip to Greece more affordable. Beginning on June 3, 2025, the airline will fly direct between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens International Airport (ATH). The trip will not only be thrifty, but also comfortable, as it’ll be aboard a state-of-the-art aircraft.
Norse Atlantic’s LA to Athens route flies four times weekly

The journey from California to Greece will happen four times weekly aboard a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Fares begin at $269 with options from economy to premium seating. Both economy and premium cabins feature a 43-inch seat pitch. Economy fares also include a personal item and a 22-pound carry-on bag. The route complements Norse Atlantic’s existing L.A. trips to Paris, London, and Rome.

Read more
Qantas announces seasonal snow flights to this Asian country
Qantas announces winter flights to Japan
Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan

Next winter, Qantas will begin a seasonal route to Hokkaido, Japan’s powder fields. The flight goes from Sydney to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport from December 15, 2025 through March 28, 2026. Sapporo will be Qantas’ 100th destination.
Japan’s powder fields attract snow enthusiasts worldwide
Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan Marek Okon via Unsplash

Hokkaido is Japan’s northernmost island, famous for its low-angle powder runs, widely spaced trees, and dry snow. Qantas’ new route takes snow enthusiasts there, where resorts like Niseko and Rusutsu await. The trip will be aboard an Airbus A330-200 aircraft and will offer over 20,000 seats during the northern ski season.

Read more