Will the Portugal fires affect your trip?

Wildfires spread across Portugal over the weekend

By
Portugal is battling more than 100 wildfires in its northern regions, stretching firefighters to their limits and resulting in seven fatalities. The blazes, which escalated over the weekend, mark one of the worst fire outbreaks in recent years.

With the situation ongoing, travelers with plans to visit Portugal may be concerned about their safety and the potential impact on their trip. Here’s a look at what we know so far about the Portugal fires and the latest travel advice for those heading to the country.

What started the fires?

Wet and rainy conditions this summer have led to fewer wildfires than usual across Spain and Portugal. However, temperatures over the weekend in Portugal soared to 86ºF. The combination of dry conditions and strong winds allowed fires to spread rapidly across the landscape.

Authorities have also indicated that human activity may have played a role in some of the blazes. Since Sunday, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with fires that may have been deliberately set. Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro commented on the situation to Le Monde, stating, “We know that there are natural phenomena and circumstances that facilitate the outbreak of forest fires, but there are too many coincidences.”

Where are the Portugal fires?

The wildfires have primarily spread across northern and central Portugal, prompting the evacuation of several towns. The worst-affected area is the Aveiro district in the northwest, where flames have reached the outskirts of Albergaria-a-Velha. In response, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declared a state of calamity for the most impacted regions on Tuesday.

The fires have also led to the closure of a section of the major highway connecting Porto and Lisbon, with several northern train lines suspended. However, firefighters are working around the clock to contain the spread of the fires.

Southern Portugal, including the popular Algarve region, remains unaffected. However, Porto, located closer to the affected areas, has seen travel disruptions due to the closure of the main highway. 

Can I still travel to Portugal?

At this time, neither the UK government nor the U.S. Department of State has issued official warnings against travel to Portugal. However, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its advice with a section on the ongoing forest fires, stating:

The forest fires which have been burning in Portugal over the last few days are now being brought under control by the Portuguese authorities. There remains a risk of reignition and access to forests and activities in rural areas may still be restricted. Some roads may still be closed. Keep up-to-date with developments and follow the advice of the Civil Protection Authority.”

This means that most travelers can still proceed with their plans to visit Portugal. However, it’s recommended to monitor the situation closely, especially if your trip involves rural areas or northern regions. If you have concerns, contacting your travel provider for possible accommodations or changes is advised.

