KLM Real Deal Days: World travel for less

Real Deal Days by KLM makes global travel more affordable

By
KLM airplanes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

With its semi-annual “Real Deal Days” promotion, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines lets U.S.-based travelers go further for less. The sale includes routes to noted destinations like Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Rome, with roundtrip tickets starting at a reasonable $436. 

The promotion runs for a limited time for select travel dates. Here’s what you need to know.

Real Deal Days: Take an affordable dream trip

Amsterdam at twilight
Azhar J via Unsplash

Real Deal Days started Sept. 10 and goes through Sept. 24. During that time, customers can book travel dates from Nov. 1, 2024 through March 24, 2025. Bookings are available through the KLM website or via travel agents. 

Example fares include:

  • New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO): $436 Economy
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN): $530 Economy
  • Austin (AUS) to Amsterdam (AMS): $1,347 Premium Comfort
  • Portland (PDX) to Bombay (BOM): $3,619 World Business Class (October onward)
  • Washington (IAD) to Berlin (BER): $563 Economy

Not only that, but all fares include all beverages, meals, breakfast or snacks. All prices are for round-trip tickets with taxes included. 

From KLM:

For over a century, KLM has been connecting people with each other and the world. Tens of millions of customers choose to fly KLM every year, for business, leisure, visiting friends or family, to study abroad, et cetera. We strive to help them to travel well – making meaningful connections with people, places, and experiences along every step of the journey.

 The 160 destinations in the KLM network connect the Netherlands with all the world’s key economic regions and is a powerful economic engine. At the same time, KLM takes responsibility for the environmental impact of flying. Aviation has to become more sustainable. Every day we take big and small steps towards achieving this goal so that we can continue to be a great airline for our customers for the century to come.

