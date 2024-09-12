Real Deal Days by KLM makes global travel more affordable

With its semi-annual “Real Deal Days” promotion, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines lets U.S.-based travelers go further for less. The sale includes routes to noted destinations like Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Rome, with roundtrip tickets starting at a reasonable $436.

The promotion runs for a limited time for select travel dates. Here’s what you need to know.

Real Deal Days: Take an affordable dream trip

Real Deal Days started Sept. 10 and goes through Sept. 24. During that time, customers can book travel dates from Nov. 1, 2024 through March 24, 2025. Bookings are available through the KLM website or via travel agents.

Example fares include:

New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO): $436 Economy

Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN): $530 Economy

Austin (AUS) to Amsterdam (AMS): $1,347 Premium Comfort

Portland (PDX) to Bombay (BOM): $3,619 World Business Class (October onward)

Washington (IAD) to Berlin (BER): $563 Economy

Not only that, but all fares include all beverages, meals, breakfast or snacks. All prices are for round-trip tickets with taxes included.

