This airline will launch a special livery to celebrate Puerto Rico

Following a public vote, JetBlue has selected a commemorative livery to celebrate Puerto Rico’s cultural heritage and artistic offerings. Juan Gutierrez—also known as The Stencil Network—won the competition, and his design will adorn an Airbus A320. In late summer 2025, his artwork will take flight. JetBlue, Puerto Rico’s largest airline, created the competition in February. Gutierrez received the most votes among Puerto Rican artists, including Elizabeth Barreto and Natalia Nicole.

The Stencil Network’s design uses iconic Puerto Rican imagery

The Stencil Network is known for his expertise with stencil techniques, and his winning design uses iconic symbols of Puerto Rican identity. On the aircraft tail is a proud jíbaro figure, and elsewhere are flora and fruits of the island. On the plane’s underside is the slogan “Yo Soy Boricua” (translation: “I am Puerto Rican”). Whether taking off or landing, the aircraft will be a symbol of Puerto Rican pride.

Jayne O’Brien, Head of Marketing and Customer Support at JetBlue, said: “We are excited to see Puerto Rico’s culture take center stage once again on a JetBlue aircraft, celebrating Boricua pride from new heights. “With Puerto Rico being an integral part of JetBlue’s history and network for over 20 years, we’re proud to continue strengthening our ties with the local community and bringing The Stencil Network’s vision to life through this special livery. We are incredibly grateful to all three talented artists for their creativity and hard work in crafting such inspiring designs. Their artistic contributions have made this initiative truly special, and we celebrate each of their unique visions.”

Juan Gutierrez said: “For me it is a great honor to have been chosen to capture this vision of Puerto Rico. My design is inspired by the energy of our archipelago and the vibrant identity that sets us apart. I worked with the idea of how colors, flavors, and music act as a bridge to memory, carrying us back to the spaces and moments we hold dear. I wanted to portray the nobility of the jíbaro accompanied by his harvest, not only for its visual and historical iconicity, but as an aspirational symbol of the values that guide and represent us as a people in times of both joy and adversity. I hope that wherever this plane flies, Puerto Ricans feel seen and connected to this land that we love so much and that, no matter where they are, they feel Puerto Rico closer.”