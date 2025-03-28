Is flight insurance worth it? A guide to help you decide

Table of Contents Table of Contents What does flight insurance cover? When is flight insurance worth it? When might flight insurance be unnecessary? Alternatives to flight insurance

A few years ago, I had a dream trip planned across the country. Flights were booked, hotels were reserved, and itineraries were finalized. Then, two days before departure, I got the flu, bad. My doctor advised me not to travel, but since I didn’t have travel insurance, I was going to lose out on the entire cost of my non-refundable ticket. That was the moment I realized flight insurance isn’t just an upsell. For some travelers, it can really work out. In this case, I wish I had sprung for the insurance. But is flight insurance worth it for you? Let’s break it down.

What does flight insurance cover?

When it comes to what flight insurance covers, the policies vary. You should check your specific policy for exact coverage details, but they typically include some or all of the following benefits:

Trip cancellation or interruption. Flight insurance can reimburse your non-refundable expenses if you need to cancel your trip due to illness, injury, or a covered emergency .

If your flight is delayed beyond a certain number of hours, you may be eligible for reimbursement for food, lodging, or other necessary expenses.

Lost, stolen, or delayed luggage. Some policies cover lost baggage, theft, or delayed luggage so you can replace your essential items.

Medical coverage. Flight insurance can cover medical expenses if you become ill or injured while traveling .

When is flight insurance worth it?

Trust me, flight insurance can be worth it in the right circumstances! Here are a few scenarios where purchasing flight insurance makes sense:

You’re booking an expensive, non-refundable ticket. If your airline ticket is costly and doesn’t come with flexible cancellation policies, flight insurance can be a smart way to protect your investment. You’re traveling internationally. International trips have higher risks of medical emergencies, travel delays, and trip cancellations, so flight insurance can help you feel at ease. Your trip involves multiple flights or airlines. If you’re booking a multi-leg journey with separate airlines, the risk of missed connections or delays increases. Flight insurance can help cover the cost of rebooking flights or unexpected accommodations. You have health concerns. If you or a family member has pre-existing health conditions, flight insurance with medical coverage can be important in case of an emergency abroad. You’re traveling during peak seasons or bad weather. Flights are more likely to be delayed or canceled during peak holiday seasons or in regions prone to hurricanes, snowstorms, or other severe weather conditions.

When might flight insurance be unnecessary?

Let’s be honest, there will probably be times when you ask “is flight insurance worth it?” and the answer is no. Here are some examples of when that might be the case:

Your credit card offers travel protection. Some credit cards provide built-in travel insurance benefits, including trip cancellation, baggage loss, and travel accident coverage. Check your card’s benefits before purchasing separate insurance.

You booked a refundable ticket. Flight insurance may be unnecessary if your airline allows free cancellations or changes .

Your trip isn't costly. If your plane ticket was inexpensive, the cost of flight insurance may not justify the expense.

You already have other insurance coverage. If you have health insurance that covers you abroad or a separate travel insurance policy, additional flight insurance may be redundant.

Alternatives to flight insurance

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing flight insurance but you do want some protection, here are a few alternatives to consider:

Travel insurance . Instead of flight-specific insurance, a complete travel insurance policy can cover not only flight issues but also trip cancellations, medical emergencies, rental car damage, and more. But when it comes to travel insurance, Rick Steves, a well-known travel expert , stresses the importance of knowing exactly what your travel insurance covers. So make sure to read the fine print before you buy—the policy should fit your specific needs.

Credit card travel benefits . As I mentioned earlier, many travel credit cards come with insurance perks. Check your cardholder agreement for details.

Airline policies . Some airlines offer more flexible cancellation policies or travel waivers in cases of severe weather or emergencies.

The bottom line: Is flight insurance worth it?

Simply put, whether flight insurance is worth it for you depends on your travel circumstances. If you’re booking an expensive, non-refundable trip, traveling internationally, or have medical concerns, flight insurance can be right for you. But if your credit card already gives you coverage, you booked a refundable ticket, or your trip is relatively low-cost, you may not need to spend extra on flight insurance.