 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Is flight insurance worth it? A guide to help you decide

What you need to know before buying flight insurance

By
Person standing on an airplane
Kelly / Pexels

A few years ago, I had a dream trip planned across the country. Flights were booked, hotels were reserved, and itineraries were finalized. Then, two days before departure, I got the flu, bad. My doctor advised me not to travel, but since I didn’t have travel insurance, I was going to lose out on the entire cost of my non-refundable ticket. That was the moment I realized flight insurance isn’t just an upsell. For some travelers, it can really work out. In this case, I wish I had sprung for the insurance. But is flight insurance worth it for you? Let’s break it down.

What does flight insurance cover?

Lufthansa airplane landing
Lufthansa Group

When it comes to what flight insurance covers, the policies vary. You should check your specific policy for exact coverage details, but they typically include some or all of the following benefits:

  • Trip cancellation or interruption. Flight insurance can reimburse your non-refundable expenses if you need to cancel your trip due to illness, injury, or a covered emergency.
  • Trip delay. If your flight is delayed beyond a certain number of hours, you may be eligible for reimbursement for food, lodging, or other necessary expenses.
  • Lost, stolen, or delayed luggage. Some policies cover lost baggage, theft, or delayed luggage so you can replace your essential items.
  • Medical coverage. Flight insurance can cover medical expenses if you become ill or injured while traveling.
Recommended Videos

When is flight insurance worth it?

Inside of a plane
Pixabay

Trust me, flight insurance can be worth it in the right circumstances! Here are a few scenarios where purchasing flight insurance makes sense:

  1. You’re booking an expensive, non-refundable ticket. If your airline ticket is costly and doesn’t come with flexible cancellation policies, flight insurance can be a smart way to protect your investment.
  2. You’re traveling internationally. International trips have higher risks of medical emergencies, travel delays, and trip cancellations, so flight insurance can help you feel at ease.
  3. Your trip involves multiple flights or airlines. If you’re booking a multi-leg journey with separate airlines, the risk of missed connections or delays increases. Flight insurance can help cover the cost of rebooking flights or unexpected accommodations.
  4. You have health concerns. If you or a family member has pre-existing health conditions, flight insurance with medical coverage can be important in case of an emergency abroad.
  5. You’re traveling during peak seasons or bad weather. Flights are more likely to be delayed or canceled during peak holiday seasons or in regions prone to hurricanes, snowstorms, or other severe weather conditions.

When might flight insurance be unnecessary?

private plane during sunset
Chris Leipelt / Unsplash

Let’s be honest, there will probably be times when you ask “is flight insurance worth it?” and the answer is no. Here are some examples of when that might be the case:

  • Your credit card offers travel protection. Some credit cards provide built-in travel insurance benefits, including trip cancellation, baggage loss, and travel accident coverage. Check your card’s benefits before purchasing separate insurance.
  • You booked a refundable ticket. Flight insurance may be unnecessary if your airline allows free cancellations or changes.
  • Your trip isn’t costly. If your plane ticket was inexpensive, the cost of flight insurance may not justify the expense.
  • You already have other insurance coverage. If you have health insurance that covers you abroad or a separate travel insurance policy, additional flight insurance may be redundant.

Alternatives to flight insurance

man looking at flight schedule in airport
Erik Odiin / Unsplash

If you’re still on the fence about purchasing flight insurance but you do want some protection, here are a few alternatives to consider:

  • Travel insurance. Instead of flight-specific insurance, a complete travel insurance policy can cover not only flight issues but also trip cancellations, medical emergencies, rental car damage, and more. But when it comes to travel insurance, Rick Steves, a well-known travel expert, stresses the importance of knowing exactly what your travel insurance covers. So make sure to read the fine print before you buy—the policy should fit your specific needs.
  • Credit card travel benefits. As I mentioned earlier, many travel credit cards come with insurance perks. Check your cardholder agreement for details.
  • Airline policies. Some airlines offer more flexible cancellation policies or travel waivers in cases of severe weather or emergencies.

The bottom line: Is flight insurance worth it?

Simply put, whether flight insurance is worth it for you depends on your travel circumstances. If you’re booking an expensive, non-refundable trip, traveling internationally, or have medical concerns, flight insurance can be right for you. But if your credit card already gives you coverage, you booked a refundable ticket, or your trip is relatively low-cost, you may not need to spend extra on flight insurance. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Flying with your golf gear? Here’s how to pack golf clubs for a flight
This is how to get your golf clubs to your destination in one piece
Golf clubs in a golf bag on a golf course.

Packing for a golf trip? Before you can tee off, you’ll face a unique challenge – getting your golf clubs to your destination in one piece. After doing the research, I can safely say that packing your golf clubs for a flight requires a bit of planning to ensure they survive the journey intact. But the time and effort are worth it (the last thing you want is to find out your driver didn’t survive baggage handling). So don’t worry – I’m here to help! Here’s a guide on how to pack golf clubs for a flight.
Tips to keep your golf clubs safe during air travel

Follow these steps to keep your golf gear safe no matter how much it gets tossed around.
Invest in a quality golf travel bag
First things first, you need a travel bag that’s up to the task. There are two main types of travel golf bags to choose from: soft-shell and hard-shell travel bags. Here’s what you should consider when making your choice:

Read more
Here’s what to wear on a plane (with the help of travel experts)
Insights on what to avoid when picking a travel outfit
Person rolling luggage through the airport

From the days of flying in your Sunday best to wearing those velour tracksuits, plane attire has changed a lot over the years. Picking out what to wear these days could mean wearing your pajamas or choosing your favorite outfit to go out in right when you land.

But there are some definite don'ts when it comes to your wardrobe for the flight, no matter what. I’ll never forget when I decided to wear brand-new, tight jeans to the airport without thinking twice. Big mistake. Halfway through my flight, I was shifting in my seat and counting down the hours until I could peel them off.

Read more
Celebrity Cruises guide: Everything you need to know
Everything you need to know about this luxurious cruise line
Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship at sea.

Cruises are easily one of my favorite types of vacations. There’s just something about being on a luxurious ship, surrounded by endless ocean views, that makes all of life’s worries drift away. If you’re like me and appreciate top-notch service, world-class dining, and unforgettable destinations, then Celebrity Cruises should be at the top of your list.

Founded in 1989 by the Chandris Group and later acquired by Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises has built a reputation as one of the most luxurious cruise lines in the world. In fact, it was the first ocean cruise line to earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) Star Awards.

Read more