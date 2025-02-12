This country was just named the safest travel destination of 2025

Traveling to a new destination can be a thrilling adventure, but it can also come with a bit of anxiety. Fortunately, some destinations offer travelers more peace of mind than others. According to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s latest survey, Iceland has been named the safest travel destination for 2025, rising to the number one spot from ninth place just the year before.

Iceland’s reputation for safety is well-earned. With stunning natural landscapes like the Blue Lagoon, the Northern Lights, and the famous Golden Circle, it’s a top destination for travelers seeking both adventure and security. Iceland is also known for having just one major road that runs through the entire country, making it easy to navigate without the stress of crowded streets or traffic jams. The country also has a low crime rate, making it an appealing spot for families and solo travelers alike.

While Iceland is incredibly safe, there’s one thing travelers should keep in mind: volcanoes. As a volcanic island, Iceland is home to several active volcanoes. But according to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, locals have a famously calm approach to eruptions – so much so that it’s hard to find anyone more relaxed about the possibility than the Icelanders themselves.

The safest places to travel: The full list

Which other countries made the list? Here’s the full list of the safest places to travel in 2025, according to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.