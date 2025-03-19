 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The European nation was ranked as the best destination to move to in 2025

Iceland ranks high for quality of life, safety, and more

By
Field and mountain in Iceland
Josh Reid / Unsplash

Looking to relocate in 2025? Remitly’s new Immigration Index has ranked the best countries to move to based on 24 key factors, including cost of living, employment opportunities, healthcare, safety, and overall happiness. After analyzing 82 nations, one European country emerged as the best destination for expats.

Iceland takes the number one spot, scoring high for happiness, safety, and financial stability, though it comes with a higher cost of living. The country boasts gorgeous natural landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and one of the world’s highest minimum wages and annual salaries.

Recommended Videos

In second place is Switzerland, known for its high salaries, quality of life, and excellent public transport system. Rounding out the top five are Luxembourg, praised for its economic strength and high happiness levels; Norway, recognized for income equality and generous wages; and the United Arab Emirates, which stands out for its economic opportunities and large migrant community.

Related

The top 15 best countries to move to

Geneva, Switzerland
ChiemSeherin / Pixabay
  1. Iceland
  2. Switzerland
  3. Luxembourg
  4. Norway
  5. United Arab Emirates
  6. Ireland
  7. United States
  8. Denmark
  9. Netherlands
  10. Australia
  11. Germany
  12. Finland
  13. Singapore
  14. Sweden
  15. Canada

Other key findings

Perth, Australia
Perth, Australia Steve Doig / Unsplash

Remitly’s Immigration Index also highlights standout countries in specific categories. South Korea, Australia, and Canada rank highest for healthcare, offering top-tier medical services and accessibility. For those seeking a strong immigrant community, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States, and Kuwait lead the way, with UAE’s population being 88% migrants.

If you’re looking for an ideal place to raise a family, Sri Lanka takes the top spot, thanks to its high education system rating and low childcare costs of just $354.60 per year. Want to live in one of the world’s happiest countries? Finland, Denmark, and Iceland rank the highest. Meanwhile, for those who prioritize public transport, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, and Cuba offer the best infrastructure and accessibility.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Discover blue mind travel: The latest wellness trend for water lovers
Vacation with water in mind
Royal Lahaina in Maui

We're well into 2025, and as a society, we seem more mindful than ever. Extra thought is going into every facet of our lives, from mindful eating habits to supporting brands we not only appreciate, but genuinely believe in. Wellness is all over the travel industry, too, just as animal therapy and digital detox retreats, among many, many others.

The latest and greatest in the nomadic heap might just be blue mind travel. It may be trending, but it pulls from an age-old fact: Being in the company of water can calm the body and reduce stress. That's why when so many of us think of vacation, we think of a lapping beach, a gurgling stream, or a peaceful float on a river.

Read more
The safest Caribbean islands: Where to visit for your next beachy vacation
Enjoy a safe, stress-free vacation on these gorgeous islands
Antigua

If you’ve been dreaming of sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, but recent travel advisories for places like Belize and Jamaica have you second-guessing your trip, you’re not alone. Safety is a top concern for many travelers (myself included), and no one wants to spend their vacation worrying about crime or security risks.

However, there are still plenty of Caribbean destinations where you can relax without too much concern. And some of the best Caribbean islands also happen to be the safest, so you don’t have to make any compromises when planning your travels. These are the safest Caribbean islands where you can kick back and enjoy paradise, stress-free.
Montserrat

Read more
The best hotels in Honolulu for an incredible trip to paradise
These hotels all offer a slice of Hawaii's biggest city
Honolulu at night

Honolulu is home to some 47,000 hotel rooms. And while it's virtually impossible to have a bad time in paradise, some of these establishments are in an elite league of their own. Like the very best wines or a timeless rock 'n' roll record, the superiority lies in the details.

Finding the perfect hotel can be a challenge, and I've definitely been there -- booking a hotel room, only to realize it's in a sketchy part of town, miles away from the nearest beach. But don't worry, we won't let that happen to you. Honolulu, one of the top destinations in Hawaii, offers an array of stunning hotels that guarantee a memorable experience with prime locations, luxurious amenities, and views you won't get anywhere else. These are not only some of the best hotels in Honolulu, but the best hotels in Hawaii (and perhaps even the world).
Sheraton Waikiki

Read more