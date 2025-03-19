The European nation was ranked as the best destination to move to in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The top 15 best countries to move to Other key findings

Looking to relocate in 2025? Remitly’s new Immigration Index has ranked the best countries to move to based on 24 key factors, including cost of living, employment opportunities, healthcare, safety, and overall happiness. After analyzing 82 nations, one European country emerged as the best destination for expats.

Iceland takes the number one spot, scoring high for happiness, safety, and financial stability, though it comes with a higher cost of living. The country boasts gorgeous natural landscapes, a strong social welfare system, and one of the world’s highest minimum wages and annual salaries.

In second place is Switzerland, known for its high salaries, quality of life, and excellent public transport system. Rounding out the top five are Luxembourg, praised for its economic strength and high happiness levels; Norway, recognized for income equality and generous wages; and the United Arab Emirates, which stands out for its economic opportunities and large migrant community.

The top 15 best countries to move to

Iceland Switzerland Luxembourg Norway United Arab Emirates Ireland United States Denmark Netherlands Australia Germany Finland Singapore Sweden Canada

Other key findings

Remitly’s Immigration Index also highlights standout countries in specific categories. South Korea, Australia, and Canada rank highest for healthcare, offering top-tier medical services and accessibility. For those seeking a strong immigrant community, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States, and Kuwait lead the way, with UAE’s population being 88% migrants.

If you’re looking for an ideal place to raise a family, Sri Lanka takes the top spot, thanks to its high education system rating and low childcare costs of just $354.60 per year. Want to live in one of the world’s happiest countries? Finland, Denmark, and Iceland rank the highest. Meanwhile, for those who prioritize public transport, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, and Cuba offer the best infrastructure and accessibility.