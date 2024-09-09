 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Hawaii might charge visitors a climate impact fee

By
Palm trees in Hawaii
Maui, Hawaii Neora Aylon via Unsplash

In the future, a trip to Hawaii might cost you more. That’s because the paradise-like state is pondering a climate impact fee — also referred to as a “green fee” — to combat environmental challenges and climate change. The measure is up for consideration when the 2025 legislative session begins, with Governor Josh Green’s support.

How a “green fee” would help preserve Hawaii

Surfers in Oahu Hawaii
Oahu, Hawaii Caleb Bennetts via Unsplash

Governor Josh Green has long been a proponent of a climate impact fee. Under the plan, visitors would pay the fee when checking into a hotel or short-term rental. The funds would go toward protecting the environment and alleviating climate change. However, the proposed cost faces resistance in the legislature.

Recommended Videos

In the 2024 legislative session, the measure went unapproved as detractors warned of its possible impacts. Opponents argued the charge would discourage tourism and create a negative image of Hawaii as too expensive or unwelcoming. But Hawaii isn’t alone in asking tourists to offset environmental impacts, as New Zealand recently nearly tripled its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy. 

Even with resistance, the measure’s proponents plan to move ahead during the 2025 legislative session. Dawn Chang, Chair of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), said: “Next year, the year of 2025, the governor is going to declare that, ‘The year of climate action’ and I think there will be a concerted effort to advocate for the green fee at the next legislative session.”

Chang noted that the fee could help protect the state’s biodiversity and manage invasive species. Additionally, with Governor Green naming 2025 “The Year of Climate Action,” there’s hope the plan could be approved. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
The most incredible places to visit in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas
San Antonio

With an area of 268,597 square miles, the gorgeous state of Texas covers roughly 7% of the entire United States. With such an enormous canvas, narrowing down your must-visit destinations may seem like a daunting task. But fear not– whether you are drawn to the bustling cities, historic landmarks, or enchanting natural wonders, Texas has something for everyone. These are just a few of the best places to visit in Texas, each offering its own unique flavor of Texan charm.
Austin

Austin, known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” is a bustling city where country music thrives and live shows are always on the agenda. History enthusiasts can explore the stunning Texas State Capitol, while nature lovers can cool off in the refreshing Barton Springs Pool. Austin’s culinary scene is a delight, with legendary BBQ spots like Franklin Barbecue and Terry Black’s serving up mouthwatering dishes. The city’s nightlife is equally lively, with busy areas like Rainey Street and Sixth Street offering a range of bars, live music venues, and iconic food trucks.
Big Bend National Park

Read more
The best honeymoon destinations: Our favorite locales
Plan a romantic honeymoon to these locales
blue ocean next to rock formations

 

With so many incredible destinations to choose from, planning your perfect honeymoon is an adventure in itself! Dreaming of a romantic beach honeymoon, the chance to explore a new city, and seeing what other cultures have to offer? Here's a guide to some of the best honeymoon spots around the world, each offering unforgettable moments for you and your partner.
1. Maldives

Read more
JetBlue increases winter flights to Bozeman, Montana
JetBlue adds ski season routes from the East Coast to Bozeman
Mountains around Bozeman Montana

This winter, JetBlue will add peak ski season flights from New York and Boston to Bozeman, Montana. The routes will also add the carrier’s Mint service, which includes premium amenities for a luxurious trip. Currently, the airline is the only provider of non-stop Bozeman service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and the additions will more than double available flights.
JetBlue takes you from the East Coast to Bozeman in a flash
Mint Suite on JetBlue JetBlue Airways

Before, JetBlue offered twice-weekly flights to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) from its Boston and New York hubs. From February 13 to March 30, 2025, that increases to five each, adding Mint service on three. Bozeman is in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, with access to big mountain playgrounds like Big Sky, Bridger Bowl, and more. These new flights make a ski trip more convenient and, with Mint service, more comfortable. 

Read more