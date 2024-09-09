Hawaii might charge visitors a climate impact fee

In the future, a trip to Hawaii might cost you more. That’s because the paradise-like state is pondering a climate impact fee — also referred to as a “green fee” — to combat environmental challenges and climate change. The measure is up for consideration when the 2025 legislative session begins, with Governor Josh Green’s support.

How a “green fee” would help preserve Hawaii

Governor Josh Green has long been a proponent of a climate impact fee. Under the plan, visitors would pay the fee when checking into a hotel or short-term rental. The funds would go toward protecting the environment and alleviating climate change. However, the proposed cost faces resistance in the legislature.

Recommended Videos

In the 2024 legislative session, the measure went unapproved as detractors warned of its possible impacts. Opponents argued the charge would discourage tourism and create a negative image of Hawaii as too expensive or unwelcoming. But Hawaii isn’t alone in asking tourists to offset environmental impacts, as New Zealand recently nearly tripled its International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy.

Even with resistance, the measure’s proponents plan to move ahead during the 2025 legislative session. Dawn Chang, Chair of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), said: “Next year, the year of 2025, the governor is going to declare that, ‘The year of climate action’ and I think there will be a concerted effort to advocate for the green fee at the next legislative session.”

Chang noted that the fee could help protect the state’s biodiversity and manage invasive species. Additionally, with Governor Green naming 2025 “The Year of Climate Action,” there’s hope the plan could be approved.