Emirates Skywards furthers partnership with ALL for these member perks

The award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, Skywards, will further its collaboration with ALL, Accor’s award-winning loyalty program and booking platform. The partnership will enhance member benefits, making it easier to boost rewards via smoother conversions.

Skywards and ALL members can enjoy these amazing perks

Members of both Skywards and ALL can now convert Skywards Miles into ALL Rewards Points. That opens up incredible stays across Accor’s network of 5,600 hotels, comprised of 45 Accor brands and 5,000 Limitless Experiences. For every 4,000 Skywards Miles earned, members get 1,000 ALL Reward Points, which can be redeemed on ALL.com for Limitless Experiences, hotel stays, and curated dining experiences.

ALL members can also convert their Reward Points into Skywards Miles, with 4,000 Reward Points equating to 2,000 Skywards Miles. Skywards Miles can be used for airfare on Emirates and its partner airlines, hotel stays, gift cards, flight upgrades, and more.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “At Emirates Skywards, we’re constantly exploring new ways to help our members maximise the value of every Skywards Mile earned and redeemed. And our enhanced partnership with ALL – Accor’s loyalty programme will offer exactly that. Emirates Skywards members can now convert Skywards Miles to ALL Reward Points, and access exceptional hotel stays at more than 45 Accor brands worldwide, enjoy limitless experiences and more.

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty and Ecommerce Officer at Accor, said: “We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Emirates Skywards, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to enriching our programme with industry leading partners. Our members will have the ability to easily earn and redeem their Points and Miles, unlocking an exciting range of opportunities in new destinations where Emirates operates. Both Emirates Skywards and ALL have made member experiences a cornerstone of their value propositions and share the same passion for experiential travel. This partnership will take membership to the next level.”