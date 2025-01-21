Emirates increases flights to this African country

To meet growing demand, Emirates will increase flights to Madagascar. The move follows the airline’s foray into the African island nation in September 24, and shows its interest in helping the country increase tourism from global visitors.

The new flights will meet increasing demand

Beginning April 2, 2025, Emirates will increase flights between Dubai and Antananarivo from four to six weekly services. The extra trips are in response to strong passenger demand between the two cities. Since introducing the route in September 2024, Emirates has seen a robust need for both inbound and outbound flights, with the four weekly trips at almost full capacity. To temporarily meet travelers’ needs, Emirates has increased its frequency from four to five flights per week.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and Indian Ocean said: “We are pleased to boost our services to Madagascar by offering two additional flights per week in line with soaring demand for travel since the start of operations. Our growing flight schedule to the island means better connectivity, more choice and convenient options for travellers. Enhancing services will also strengthen the economic ties between Madagascar and the UAE, by supporting more inbound and outbound leisure and business travel to the island and bolstering trade lanes with additional cargo capacity. As tourism to Madagascar flourishes, local businesses thrive, generating a ripple effect that benefits the local communities. We would like to thank the authorities, the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Tourism for their support, and we look forward to strengthening our connections and supporting the nation’s development as it looks towards the future.”