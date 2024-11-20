The luxury ski package starts at $2,683 per night.

For those seeking a blend of luxury and adventure this winter, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is redefining the ski getaway. Nestled along the shores of Lake Tahoe, the resort offers immediate access to the renowned Heavenly Mountain Resort, and its new luxury ski package takes the experience to the next level.

Guests who book a three-night stay in one of Edgewood Tahoe’s opulent Villa Suites will enjoy a full day on the slopes with a private tour of Heavenly Mountain, led by a local expert. This service also allows you to skip the lift lines, so you won’t miss a second of adventure.

Adding to the indulgence, Edgewood Tahoe’s Ski Butler program provides white-glove service for all lodge guests, including expert gear fitting and a chauffeured ride to the slopes.

Available from November 28, 2024, to April 15, 2025, this package starts at $2,683 per night (plus taxes and fees) for a minimum three-night stay. Guests who extend their stay to six nights or more receive two full days with the private guide.

Other experiences at Edgewood Tahoe Resort

Edgewood Tahoe Resort offers much more than just skiing. During the winter season, guests can immerse themselves in activities designed to showcase the beauty of Lake Tahoe. From crafting the perfect cup of hot cocoa to gliding across the ice at the resort’s rink, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For those who want to explore the natural beauty of the area, Edgewood offers a two-mile nature walk or snowshoe adventure. Guests can take in the stunning winter scenery while learning about the history and origins of the resort, followed by après beverages and snacks to warm up.

Beyond seasonal activities, Edgewood Tahoe’s luxurious amenities include a spa, two acclaimed restaurants, a heated lakefront pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.