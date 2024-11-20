 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This Lake Tahoe hotel’s ski package is every skier’s dream come true

The luxury ski package starts at $2,683 per night.

By
Edgewood Tahoe Resort
Brian Walker / Brian Walker Photography

For those seeking a blend of luxury and adventure this winter, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is redefining the ski getaway. Nestled along the shores of Lake Tahoe, the resort offers immediate access to the renowned Heavenly Mountain Resort, and its new luxury ski package takes the experience to the next level.

Guests who book a three-night stay in one of Edgewood Tahoe’s opulent Villa Suites will enjoy a full day on the slopes with a private tour of Heavenly Mountain, led by a local expert. This service also allows you to skip the lift lines, so you won’t miss a second of adventure.

Recommended Videos

Adding to the indulgence, Edgewood Tahoe’s Ski Butler program provides white-glove service for all lodge guests, including expert gear fitting and a chauffeured ride to the slopes.

Related

Available from November 28, 2024, to April 15, 2025, this package starts at $2,683 per night (plus taxes and fees) for a minimum three-night stay. Guests who extend their stay to six nights or more receive two full days with the private guide.

Other experiences at Edgewood Tahoe Resort

Edgewood Tahoe Resort
Edgewood Tahoe Resort

Edgewood Tahoe Resort offers much more than just skiing. During the winter season, guests can immerse themselves in activities designed to showcase the beauty of Lake Tahoe. From crafting the perfect cup of hot cocoa to gliding across the ice at the resort’s rink, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For those who want to explore the natural beauty of the area, Edgewood offers a two-mile nature walk or snowshoe adventure. Guests can take in the stunning winter scenery while learning about the history and origins of the resort, followed by après beverages and snacks to warm up.

Beyond seasonal activities, Edgewood Tahoe’s luxurious amenities include a spa, two acclaimed restaurants, a heated lakefront pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Aprés ski and more: A drinker’s guide to Aspen
Best places for apres ski drinking in Aspen
apres ski, aspen colorado

If you’ve never been to Aspen, certain images come to mind. Mountains, skiing, maybe even Dumb & Dumber, which was set in Aspen (though the movie wasn't shot there, Breckenridge, Colo. filled in for Aspen in the film).

What you may not know about this skiing mecca is that the food and drink scene is as lively as the neon colors on everyone’s ski suits. From high-quality cocktail bars to everyday places to throw back a beer and a shot, this resort town has a little bit of everything for apres ski. Below, check out some of the must-see Aspen restaurants and bars for beer, wine, and booze.

Read more
I tried nearly all the Whistler and Banff hotels: Where you should stay when you go skiing and snowboarding
The best Whistler and Banff hotels for every type of adventure
Whistler.

With its epic mountain landscapes, the Canadian Rockies and western coastal region offer some of the most renowned outdoor opportunities in the world, whether you’re into snow sports like skiing or snowboarding, hitting the trails on a mountain bike, or simply enjoying the magnificent scenery. The Banff and Whistler areas in particular are popular thanks to their combination of natural splendor and charming mountain hamlet vibes. With dozens of hotels to choose from, which one is right for you? Here, we’ll check out the top Whistler and Banff hotels and ski resorts for a variety of trip categories: Budget, family-friendly, and so on.

You can rely on these recommendations, as I have vetted every one of them personally. Last summer I spent three solid months crisscrossing the region, and along the way, I stayed at nearly two dozen lodges. Not all of them are worth planning your ski or snowboard vacation or any outdoor adventure around, but here are several that will provide a superior experience.

Read more
Headed to Aspen for skiing or snowboarding? Here are the 5 hotels you should stay at
These are our top picks
Hotel Jerome Aspen

Aspen, Colorado, combines winter adventure and world-class attractions like few locations. Surrounded by four ski areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands — the town offers abundant options for every skier and rider. With comfortable, charming accommodations on offer, you can kick back and relax after scoring powder turns. 

But some Aspen hotels stand out from the rest. Here are our five favorites.

Read more