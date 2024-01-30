 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this Marriott Bonvoy rewards deal on Courtyard stays

Victoria Garcia
By
An ocean view from the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.
Marriott International / Marriott

Looking to book travel for 2024? Now is the perfect opportunity for you do plan a new trip while earning Marriott Bonvoy bonus points at the same time. You can earn points now and reward yourself later by visiting hundreds of hotels in the United States and Canada. Your trip must take place between January 10, 2024 through April 3, 2024. This deal is only available at participating Courtyard by Marriott hotels, but there are plenty of options to pick from.

Visit destinations such as Albuquerque, New Mexico, Alexandria, Virginia, Asheville, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and Austin Texas, just to name a few. Hit the button below to search through additional locations and learn more about how you can earn more Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

Why you should shop the Courtyard by Marriott sale

There’s always a ton of reasons why you should book a trip, but earning extra points is at the top of that list. When planning your next vacation, pay attention to 2024’s top travel trends and browse all of the participating properties that will help you earn bonus points through your Marriott Bonvoy membership. You must book by April 3, 2024 to receive 2,000 Marriott Bonboy bonus point per night, any day of the week. That means you can even just take a simple weekend trip to earn rewards.

Pay attention to the best hack for cheapest flights while booking your stay so you can get the best bang for your buck. You can only gain access to these points with participating Courtyard by Marriott hotels and you must be a Marriott Bonvoy member. To book your trips, call 1-800-MARRIOTT or visit the Marriott website. Be sure to use promotional code 53M to get all of the benefits of the deal.

You can enjoy a wonderful trip in a major U.S. city or spend some time in a tropical location based on the hotels available. While you unwind and relax, you’ll be reaping all of the bonus points you’ve earned. Make sure to head to the Marriott website to find your favorite location and book your trip before April 3, 2024 to earn your bonus points ASAP.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
