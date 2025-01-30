Science says these travel destinations can improve your mood

Table of Contents Table of Contents Split, Croatia Amsterdam, Netherlands Tallinn, Estonia The top dopamine destinations: The full list

Are you feeling the winter blues? A new study suggests that certain destinations can actually boost your happiness.

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours teamed up with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur to identify the top “dopamine destinations,” which are places scientifically linked to improving mood. The ranking is based on five key factors: sunshine, cuisine, step count, air quality, and green spaces, all of which contribute to higher dopamine levels and an overall sense of well-being.

Split, Croatia

With a perfect dopamine score of 100, Split, Croatia, tops the list of mood-boosting destinations. The city enjoys 2,631 daylight hours annually, offering plenty of sunshine to lift spirits. Marjan Park, a huge 79-square-kilometer nature reserve, enhances air quality and provides scenic trails, providing an even larger dopamine boost.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam ranks second with a dopamine score of 98/100. Known for its canals and bicycles, it’s also one of Europe’s greenest cities, with trees reportedly outnumbering residents. For food lovers, Amsterdam shines with an impressive average restaurant rating of 4.6/5 and 23 Michelin-starred eateries, making it a true mood booster.

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia, ranks third with a dopamine score of 95/100. The city excels in air quality, thanks to its abundance of parks and green spaces, earning the European Green Capital Award for 2023. Tallinn also delights with its Baltic-inspired cuisine, boasting an impressive 4.6/5 average restaurant rating.

The top dopamine destinations: The full list