Science says these travel destinations can improve your mood

Check out these dopamine destinations

By
Split Croatia
Bru-nO / Pixabay

Are you feeling the winter blues? A new study suggests that certain destinations can actually boost your happiness.

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours teamed up with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur to identify the top “dopamine destinations,” which are places scientifically linked to improving mood. The ranking is based on five key factors: sunshine, cuisine, step count, air quality, and green spaces, all of which contribute to higher dopamine levels and an overall sense of well-being.

Split, Croatia

Split Croatia
marijana1 / Pixabay

With a perfect dopamine score of 100, Split, Croatia, tops the list of mood-boosting destinations. The city enjoys 2,631 daylight hours annually, offering plenty of sunshine to lift spirits. Marjan Park, a huge 79-square-kilometer nature reserve, enhances air quality and provides scenic trails, providing an even larger dopamine boost.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam houses and canal
Javier M. / Unsplash

Amsterdam ranks second with a dopamine score of 98/100. Known for its canals and bicycles, it’s also one of Europe’s greenest cities, with trees reportedly outnumbering residents. For food lovers, Amsterdam shines with an impressive average restaurant rating of 4.6/5 and 23 Michelin-starred eateries, making it a true mood booster.

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn Estonia
idefixgallier / Pixabay

Tallinn, Estonia, ranks third with a dopamine score of 95/100. The city excels in air quality, thanks to its abundance of parks and green spaces, earning the European Green Capital Award for 2023. Tallinn also delights with its Baltic-inspired cuisine, boasting an impressive 4.6/5 average restaurant rating.

The top dopamine destinations: The full list

Portugal
Amanda Teague / The Manual
  1. Split, Croatia
  2. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  3. Tallinn, Estonia
  4. New Orleans, Louisiana
  5. Lisbon, Portugal
  6. Cadiz Bay, Spain
  7. Malaga, Spain
  8. Liverpool, United Kingdom
  9. Vancouver, Canada
  10. Oslo, Norway
  11. New York, United States
  12. Boston, United States
  13. Valencia, Spain
  14. Singapore
  15. Bergen, Norway
  16. Seattle, United States
  17. Quebec, Canada
  18. Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  19. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  20. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

