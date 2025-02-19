Delta now offers this world-class champagne

Delta now serves a touch of elegance and flavor in the sky. Delta One drink carts offer world-class Champagne Taittinger, whether for a celebratory toast or some bubbly refreshment as the miles pass. The offering arrives just in time for the airline’s 100th anniversary, with Taittinger’s Brut la Française providing a sophisticated treat.

Delta celebrates 100 years with Taittinger in the sky

Brut la Française uses a unique recipe with 40% Chardonnay content. That gives it a taste of fruit and honey, and scents of vanilla, peach, and brioche. It costs about $70 per bottle, and Delta recommends pairing it with chicken or seafood dishes. The upscale drink is the perfect way for Delta to commemorate 100 years of flight. In a statement, Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Inflight Service, said: “Taittinger’s reputation for excellence mirrors our own, and we’re thrilled to partner with them as we elevate your travel experience.”

Champagne Taittinger president Vitalie Taittinger told Food & Wine: “From our very first conversations, it was clear that both Champagne Taittinger and Delta Airlines take great pride in delivering excellence, whether in the air or in a glass. As Delta approached its centennial year, this felt like the perfect time to collaborate to elevate in-flight hospitality, offering travelers a sense of refinement and celebration from the moment they step on the plane.”

Taittinger is a historic company originating in 1734. Based in Reims, France, it was founded by Jacques Fourneaux and, in 1931, was acquired by Pierre Taittinger. Three generations have overseen family-owned house, helping continue its formula for excellence.