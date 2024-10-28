Delta adds long-haul route to Brazil

 Skip to main content
Delta adds long-haul flight to Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil
São Paulo, Brazil Wikimedia Commons

Delta Air Lines will continue its global expansion, adding a long-haul flight from Boston, Massachusetts, to São Paulo, Brazil. The route will fly between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos–Governor André Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU). The new flight follows Delta’s announcement of additional transatlantic routes for summer 2025 and more non-stop routes from Austin, Texas. 

Delta’s BOS to GRU route starts in January 2025

Boston Logan International Airport
Boston Logan International Airport Delta Air Lines

The flight takes off on January 6, 2025, and continues through March 27, 2025. It will occur three times per week and cover 4,790 miles aboard an Airbus A330-300. The trip from Boston to Brazil takes about 9 hrs 45 min, and embarks on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The return journey takes around 9 hrs 55 min, and occurs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Flight DL165 from BOS to GRU departs at 9:00 a.m. and arrives at 8:45 p.m. Flight DL164 from GRU to BOS takes off at 10:45 p.m. and lands the next day at 6:40 a.m. Delta also serves São Paulo via its New York-JFK and Atlanta hubs. The flight isn’t yet available for booking. 

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed the route, saying: “From January 6 to March 27, 2025, Delta will operate flights between Boston and São Paulo-Guarulhos, a route currently served by LATAM. Customers holding tickets for this route during that period will be automatically rebooked onto Delta-operated flights with no changes to their original departure dates.”

The long-haul addition follows Delta’s continued expansion, with a larger-than-ever Atlanta schedule for summer 2025 and routes to Copenhagen and Seoul. The airline is also rolling out free Wi-Fi on some international flights and hopes to eventually offer the service on all routes.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
