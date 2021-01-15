Book Your Trip On A Budget: Check Out Our Top Picks From Booking.com’s Discounts

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Somehow, we all made it to 2021. If you’ve been itching to start traveling again — if you deserve a proper vacation after the craziness that was 2020, and you do — now is the time to plan your next big trip. Booking.com wants to help you put last year firmly in the rearview with deep discounts on domestic travel around the United States. Need a little inspiration? Let us help with our top picks for a stateside getaway this winter. Booking.com is currently offering 20% or more when you book to stay between now and March 31.

From $69 to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach feels like a homier, more accessible version of Orlando. Plus, the oceanfront location is hard to beat, even in winter.

From $78 to Orlando, Florida

You, your significant other, and the kids (and probably the dog) all deserve a family getaway this year. Orlando is among the most family-friendly destinations in the U.S., and early-bird hotel deals start at just $78 with Booking.com.

From $142 to Boston

Even after nearly 400 years, Boston has managed to hang on to its small-town colonial charm, unlike any other major city in the country.

From $134 to New York City

For non-city-dwellers, a “big city” vacation might be just what you need to plug back into society. It doesn’t get any more “city” than New York City.

From $139 to Brooklyn

For a taste of the hipper — and more hipster — side of NYC, check out Brooklyn. Right now, hotel rates start at an almost-unheard-of $139 per night.

From $81 to Los Angeles

Of course, if you fancy a West Coast urban escape, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better, more budget-friendly time to visit L.A. than right now.

From $141 to Miami Beach

Because few things will help you forget about this pandemic like sipping mojitos on miles of sandy Atlantic coastline surrounded by thousands of beautiful people.

From $166 to Napa, California

For oenophiles, there’s hardly been a better time to visit Napa Valley: Thin crowds, cool weather, and endless vineyards all ripe for the tasting.

From $62 to Las Vegas

Vegas is wide-open for tourists right now. If you’ve been itching to get your “gamble in the desert” fix, now is a perfect time.

Book your next budget vacation through Booking.com from now through March 31, 2021. As long as you travel before March 31, you can save 20% off or more! Sure, you still have time to plan that vacation you’ve been itching to take for the better part of a year. But, the best deals are available right now, so why not book early before they sell out?

