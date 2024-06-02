Which beaches topped the list?

Have you ever wondered which corner of the globe boasts the most mesmerizingly blue waters? The answer might just surprise you. In a quest to uncover the world’s bluest waters, CV Villas embarked on a unique study. To find this information, the company scrutinized unedited Google Maps screenshots of 200 beaches worldwide, employing a color dropper tool to unveil the RGB code of each body of water. They then cross-referenced these findings with the RGB code of the world’s bluest shade of blue, YInMn Blue, a hue that was officially declared the bluest shade by Oregon State University in 2016.

Using a color calculator, CV Villas determined which locations’ waters came closest to the coveted YInMn Blue, thus crowning them as the beaches with the world’s bluest waters. Contrary to the assumption that tropical paradises like the Caribbean or Bora Bora would dominate the rankings, CV Villas’ findings paint a different picture altogether. Nearly all of the destinations on the list are located within Europe, which is a surprising revelation to many.

The world’s bluest water

Results from CV Villas’ study revealed that Pasqyra Beach in Albania boasts the world’s bluest waters, being just 12.4 points off the YInMn Blue shade. Also known as ‘Mirror Beach,’ this stunning location is renowned for its mirror-like effect when sunlight hits the water.

Beyond its unparalleled water color, Pasqyra Beach is the perfect spot for those seeking relaxation. The beach is relatively untouched by mass tourism, providing a serene and tranquil environment. When visiting this beach, you can spend a peaceful day soaking up the sun or explore the surrounding cliffs and hidden coves nearby.

Other top contenders for the bluest water

So, who else made the list? Not surprisingly, several Greek beaches took many of the top spots, while a few unexpected contenders like Bulgaria and Scotland also made themselves known. Here is the full list of the beaches with the world’s bluest waters.

Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece Kassiopi, Greece Plage de la Vernette, France Kaputas Beach, Turkey Voulisma Beach, Greece Foki Beach, Greece Praia do Carvalho, Portugal Omprogialos, Greece Los Lances Beach, Spain Troon Beach, Scotland Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia Ploce Beach, Montenegro Marina del Cantone, Italy Cannon Beach, United States Cala Saona, Spain Keem Bay, Ireland Antisamos, Greece Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia Štikovica, Croatia Platja es Tancats, Spain Platja des Coll Baix, Spain Dafnoudi Beach, Greece Paloma Beach, France Praia de Boneca, Portugal Cala Figuera, Spain Milocher Beach, Montenegro Matira Beach, French Polynesia Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria Playa El Doradillo, Argentina

