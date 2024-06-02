 Skip to main content
Travel report says this surprising spot is where you can find the bluest water

Which beaches topped the list?

By
Blue waters
moorpheus / Pixabay

Have you ever wondered which corner of the globe boasts the most mesmerizingly blue waters? The answer might just surprise you. In a quest to uncover the world’s bluest waters, CV Villas embarked on a unique study. To find this information, the company scrutinized unedited Google Maps screenshots of 200 beaches worldwide, employing a color dropper tool to unveil the RGB code of each body of water. They then cross-referenced these findings with the RGB code of the world’s bluest shade of blue, YInMn Blue, a hue that was officially declared the bluest shade by Oregon State University in 2016. 

Using a color calculator, CV Villas determined which locations’ waters came closest to the coveted YInMn Blue, thus crowning them as the beaches with the world’s bluest waters. Contrary to the assumption that tropical paradises like the Caribbean or Bora Bora would dominate the rankings, CV Villas’ findings paint a different picture altogether. Nearly all of the destinations on the list are located within Europe, which is a surprising revelation to many. 

The world’s bluest water

Pasqyra Beach
5075933 / Pixabay

Results from CV Villas’ study revealed that Pasqyra Beach in Albania boasts the world’s bluest waters, being just 12.4 points off the YInMn Blue shade. Also known as ‘Mirror Beach,’ this stunning location is renowned for its mirror-like effect when sunlight hits the water. 

Beyond its unparalleled water color, Pasqyra Beach is the perfect spot for those seeking relaxation. The beach is relatively untouched by mass tourism, providing a serene and tranquil environment. When visiting this beach, you can spend a peaceful day soaking up the sun or explore the surrounding cliffs and hidden coves nearby.

Other top contenders for the bluest water

Blue water

So, who else made the list? Not surprisingly, several Greek beaches took many of the top spots, while a few unexpected contenders like Bulgaria and Scotland also made themselves known. Here is the full list of the beaches with the world’s bluest waters.

  1. Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania
  2. Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece
  3. Kassiopi, Greece
  4. Plage de la Vernette, France
  5. Kaputas Beach, Turkey
  6. Voulisma Beach, Greece
  7. Foki Beach, Greece
  8. Praia do Carvalho, Portugal
  9. Omprogialos, Greece
  10. Los Lances Beach, Spain
  11. Troon Beach, Scotland
  12. Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia
  13. Ploce Beach, Montenegro
  14. Marina del Cantone, Italy
  15. Cannon Beach, United States
  16. Cala Saona, Spain
  17. Keem Bay, Ireland
  18. Antisamos, Greece
  19. Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia
  20. Štikovica, Croatia
  21. Platja es Tancats, Spain
  22. Platja des Coll Baix, Spain
  23. Dafnoudi Beach, Greece
  24. Paloma Beach, France
  25. Praia de Boneca, Portugal
  26. Cala Figuera, Spain
  27. Milocher Beach, Montenegro
  28. Matira Beach, French Polynesia
  29. Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria
  30. Playa El Doradillo, Argentina

Lake Quinault’s 33-mile rainforest tour transports you to a fantastical world
Lake Quinault offers a magical outdoors experience
Moss and Lichon covered tree in the Quinault Rainforest

The Olympic Peninsula offers all of the outdoor attractions you could want: mist-enveloped mountains, pristine lakes, rugged coastal cliffs, and one of the best national parks in Washington state.
But most unique is the 1.3 million acres of enchanting old-growth rainforest, seemingly lifted straight from the pages of a fairy tale.
Most visitors flock to the Hoh rainforest to witness the iconic moss-covered trees, but the Quinault Valley offers a less crowded, equally stunning experience.
For those seeking an intimate and informed connection with the Quinault Rainforest, the one-of-a-kind 33-mile Lake Quinault Tour weaves comfort, educational rigor, and unrivaled access into the valley's hidden gems.
Here's what you can expect on the Lake Quinault Tour, alongside helpful tips on how to make the most out of your time in this otherwordly region of Washington.

What to expect on the Lake Quinault Rainforest Tour

4 reasons why Seattle is Kayak’s No. 1 summer travel destination
Why Seattle should be on your summer bucket list
Seattle

In a recent report by Kayak, Seattle has emerged as the top summer travel destination in the United States, based on an analysis of flight search data for dates between May 24 and September 3. This vibrant city in the Pacific Northwest has captured the attention of travelers everywhere, outpacing other popular locales in search volume. 

Despite the average cost of summer tickets to Seattle being $455, making it the second most expensive destination after Honolulu, Hawaii, Seattle’s popularity is unaffected. From its breathtaking natural landscapes to its fun urban attractions, here are four reasons why Seattle has become the country’s number one summer travel destination.
1. Gorgeous natural scenery

These are the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., according to Airbnb
2024 airbnb summer travel destinations packing mans suitcase for

As the weather heats up, so do travel plans for many people! Airbnb just released a list of the hottest summer travel spots in the U.S., and it has something for everyone. Airbnb based these top U.S. summer destinations on where people were searching to book rentals for the summer months of June through August 2024.
Top U.S. summer travel spots
Ouray, Colorado

If you’re an adventure seeker, Ouray, Colorado, might just be your perfect match. Nicknamed the "Outdoor Recreation Capital of Colorado," this mountain town offers hiking, rock climbing, and off-roading adventures with stunning views. Heads up -- you might see more bighorn sheep than people!
Eugene, Oregon

