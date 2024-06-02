Which beaches topped the list?

Have you ever wondered which corner of the globe boasts the most mesmerizingly blue waters? The answer might just surprise you. In a quest to uncover the world’s bluest waters, CV Villas embarked on a unique study. To find this information, the company scrutinized unedited Google Maps screenshots of 200 beaches worldwide, employing a color dropper tool to unveil the RGB code of each body of water. They then cross-referenced these findings with the RGB code of the world’s bluest shade of blue, YInMn Blue, a hue that was officially declared the bluest shade by Oregon State University in 2016.
Using a color calculator, CV Villas determined which locations’ waters came closest to the coveted YInMn Blue, thus crowning them as the beaches with the world’s bluest waters. Contrary to the assumption that tropical paradises like the Caribbean or Bora Bora would dominate the rankings, CV Villas’ findings paint a different picture altogether. Nearly all of the destinations on the list are located within Europe, which is a surprising revelation to many.
The world’s bluest water
Results from CV Villas’ study revealed that Pasqyra Beach in Albania boasts the world’s bluest waters, being just 12.4 points off the YInMn Blue shade. Also known as ‘Mirror Beach,’ this stunning location is renowned for its mirror-like effect when sunlight hits the water.
Beyond its unparalleled water color, Pasqyra Beach is the perfect spot for those seeking relaxation. The beach is relatively untouched by mass tourism, providing a serene and tranquil environment. When visiting this beach, you can spend a peaceful day soaking up the sun or explore the surrounding cliffs and hidden coves nearby.
Other top contenders for the bluest water
So, who else made the list? Not surprisingly, several Greek beaches took many of the top spots, while a few unexpected contenders like Bulgaria and Scotland also made themselves known. Here is the full list of the beaches with the world’s bluest waters.
- Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania
- Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece
- Kassiopi, Greece
- Plage de la Vernette, France
- Kaputas Beach, Turkey
- Voulisma Beach, Greece
- Foki Beach, Greece
- Praia do Carvalho, Portugal
- Omprogialos, Greece
- Los Lances Beach, Spain
- Troon Beach, Scotland
- Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia
- Ploce Beach, Montenegro
- Marina del Cantone, Italy
- Cannon Beach, United States
- Cala Saona, Spain
- Keem Bay, Ireland
- Antisamos, Greece
- Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia
- Štikovica, Croatia
- Platja es Tancats, Spain
- Platja des Coll Baix, Spain
- Dafnoudi Beach, Greece
- Paloma Beach, France
- Praia de Boneca, Portugal
- Cala Figuera, Spain
- Milocher Beach, Montenegro
- Matira Beach, French Polynesia
- Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria
- Playa El Doradillo, Argentina
Editors' Recommendations
- Travel tips: Why you need to set a flight alert even after you book a flight
- Cannon Beach is the quintessential Oregon coast town: Your travel guide
- If you want the world’s best steak, you’ll have to go to Buenos Aires
- The best hiking spots across Hawaii – from the Big Island to Oahu
- Need travel inspiration? These are the best places to visit in June