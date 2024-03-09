 Skip to main content
This is the best travel spot to buy a winter vacation home

You'll want to return to these travel spots every winter

Kelly Baker
By
green and brown trees on snow covered mountain during daytime
Benjamin Hershey / Unsplash

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own winter wonderland retreat, you’ll want to take note. According to a recent report by Vacasa, a leading vacation rental management company, the small mountain town of Big Sky, Montana, is emerging as the top destination for buying a winter vacation home in 2024.

While popular destinations like Colorado and Vermont often come to mind when it comes to winter vacation spots, Big Sky offers an unbeatable combination of world-class skiing, stunning natural beauty, and surprisingly affordable real estate.

green grass field near mountain
Nic Y-C / Unsplash

Why Big Sky, Montana, is the best spot to buy a winter home

Skiing and snowboarding

Big Sky, Montana, boasts an impressive 5,850 skiable acres, making it one of the largest ski resorts in North America. With an average of 400 inches of snowfall each year and the iconic Lone Peak Tram offering access to some of the most challenging terrain in the country, Big Sky is perfect for those who love engaging in winter activities.

Affordability and property value

Big Sky’s appeal goes beyond its impressive ski credentials. The mountain town itself is charming, offering a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. 

And with a median home price of around $800,000, Big Sky offers a more affordable entry point into the luxury ski resort market compared to other destinations like Aspen or Vail.

For those looking for an investment opportunity, a winter vacation home in Big Sky is compelling. With its world-class skiing and growing popularity among outdoor enthusiasts, Big Sky has already seen a steady increase in property values in recent years. 

Coupled with the potential for rental income during peak ski seasons, a vacation home in Big Sky could provide a lucrative investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the thriving mountain town market.

Views

Let’s be real – the allure of owning a winter vacation home in Big Sky extends far beyond financial considerations. Waking up to panoramic views of the snow-capped peaks and breathing in the crisp mountain air also sound pretty great, right? And after a day spent on the slopes, you can return to the comfort of your own personal mountain retreat and cozy up by the fireplace or soak in a hot tub while taking in the breathtaking scenery.

Year-round adventure

Don’t be fooled, Big Sky isn’t just a winter wonderland – it offers a year-round fun for outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, during the summer months, the area transforms into a hiker’s paradise, with miles of trails winding through forests and alpine meadows. Anglers can cast their lines in the clear waters of the Gallatin River, while mountain bikers can explore the many trails that crisscross the region.

a trail heading to a lake
Sarah Burger / Unsplash

The competition

Big Sky isn’t the only destination worth considering for a winter vacation home. The Vacasa report also highlighted several runner-ups, each offering its own unique appeal.

Killington, Vermont

Known for its extensive trail network and lively après-ski scene, Killington is a long-standing favorite among East Coast skiers. With its charming New England vibe and easy access from major metropolitan areas, Killington offers a quintessential ski town experience.

Teton Village, Wyoming

Nestled at the base of the majestic Teton Range, this resort offers unparalleled access to the legendary skiing of Jackson Hole. Teton Village boasts a laidback yet luxurious atmosphere, with world-class dining and high-end amenities catering to the most discerning travelers.

Vail, Colorado

A true icon of the ski world, Vail boasts a charming Bavarian-inspired village and some of the most extensive and meticulously groomed terrain in North America. With its upscale shopping, fine dining, and vibrant après-ski scene, Vail is the perfect spot for those seeking a luxurious mountain getaway.

Stowe, Vermont

With its quaint New England charm and challenging slopes, Stowe has long been a beloved destination for skiers seeking an authentic Vermont experience. The picturesque town offers a range of cultural attractions, from art galleries to craft breweries, making it a well-rounded destination for those seeking more than just ski thrills.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Steamboat Springs offers a perfect blend of world-class skiing and genuine Western hospitality. Known for its light, dry “Champagne Powder” snow, Steamboat boasts over 2,900 acres of varied terrain, catering to skiers and riders of all levels.

a river running through a green forest
Hannah Lindahl / Unsplash

Bottom line

While each of these destinations offers its own unique allure, Big Sky’s combination of world-class skiing, breathtaking scenery, and relative affordability make it a standout choice for those seeking the ultimate winter vacation home investment. Whether you’re a die-hard skier or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of a mountain retreat, Big Sky is a destination that truly delivers.

Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
