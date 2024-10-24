Add these attractions to your list

Looking for a city that has it all? Vancouver, Canada, might just be your perfect match. Tucked between stunning mountains and the Pacific Ocean, this place is a dream for outdoor lovers and urban explorers alike. Whether you’re into hiking through lush forests, diving into the local art scene, or shopping your way through trendy neighborhoods, Vancouver offers something for every type of traveler. Here are a few of the best things to do in Vancouver, Canada.

Granville Island Public Market

Granville Island Public Market is a must-visit spot in Vancouver. This lively indoor market is packed with delicious food stalls, cozy cafes, bars, and unique artisan boutiques. Everything you find here is super fresh, whether it’s straight from the ocean, the oven, or a nearby field. It’s not just for foodies, though — bring the kids along! The separate Kids Market has an arcade with over 30 games, prizes, a two-story slide, a ball pit, and more. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s perfect for a fun family day out.

Vancouver Art Gallery

The Vancouver Art Gallery is the largest art museum in Western Canada, with its massive 15,300-square-meter space right in the heart of downtown, next to Robson Square. It’s a hub for art lovers, showcasing everything from contemporary pieces to historic works, with a special focus on Canadian and Indigenous art. The building itself is a stunning mix of old and new, and there’s always a fresh exhibit or event happening. It’s the perfect spot to get lost in creativity for an afternoon.

Olympic Village

The Olympic Village, originally built to house athletes during the 2010 Winter Olympics, has transformed into a lively neighborhood and is a popular spot for patio dining and pub hopping. You’ll find great places like Tap & Barrel, known for its waterfront views and local craft beers, or Craft Beer Market, which offers an impressive selection of brews. For a sweet treat, try Earnest Ice Cream. The area is also filled with cute shops, making it a fun place to spend an afternoon.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s Chinatown, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle and is one of the best things to do in Vancouver, Canada. It’s the first authentic Ming Dynasty-style garden built outside of China, complete with tranquil ponds, winding paths, and beautiful pavilions. The adjacent Sun Yat-Sen Park adds to the charm, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing stroll.

Richmond Night Market

If you’re in Vancouver during the summer, don’t miss the Richmond Night Market! It’s the largest outdoor market of its kind in North America, and it’s a paradise for foodies. Running only on weekends, you’ll find over 110 food stalls serving up more than 600 dishes from all over the world. Richmond is just a 30-minute drive or subway ride away from Downtown Vancouver, and while you’re there, you can also explore the beautiful Steveston Village or check out the International Buddhist Temple.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

The Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of Vancouver’s most iconic attractions, and it’s easy to see why! The bridge itself stretches 460 feet across and hangs 230 feet above the Capilano River, offering stunning views. Beyond the bridge, you can stroll through the rainforest on the Cliffwalk or explore the Treetop Adventure, where you’ll get a squirrel’s eye view of the lush coastal rainforest from seven smaller suspension bridges.

Capilano River Hatchery

The Capilano River Hatchery is one of the best things to do in Vancouver, Canada for nature lovers. Located within Capilano Regional River Park, it offers beautiful trails and a perfect picnic area by the river. At the hatchery’s interpretive center, you can take a self-guided tour to see how fish develop from eggs to juveniles before being released in the spring. Depending on the season, you might even catch a glimpse of young trout or salmon in the tanks or mature salmon jumping through the fish ladder. During spawning season, head to the nearby bridges to watch the bright red salmon fight upstream.

Science World

Science World is an awesome place to explore science in a fun, hands-on way. Run by the ASTC Science World Society, it’s packed with interactive learning galleries and live science showcases that make learning a blast. Plus, the Omnimax Theatre has the world’s largest domed screen, making it perfect for an immersive movie experience. Right next door, you’ll find Creekside Park, home to Vancouver’s largest playground, making it a great spot for kids to burn off some energy after a day of discovery.

Grouse Mountain

Standing 4,100 feet tall, Grouse Mountain offers amazing views of Vancouver and tons of activities year-round. In the winter, it’s a go-to spot for skiing and snowboarding, but even if you’re not hitting the slopes, there’s plenty to do. You can hike the scenic trails, zip line through the trees, or take the Skyride gondola for incredible vistas.