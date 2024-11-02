Sore after traveling? Try these workouts while you're on the road

Aches and pains seem to creep up on long trips. The culprit may be that long flight in an economy seat or that stiff bed in your hotel room. We’ve curated a handy hotel room bodyweight routine to help you get through a few days of travel. But for those of us who want more in-depth travel workouts, here are three options that can help.

Each option is designed to gradually build flexibility and strength, which can help reduce common aches and pains such as tight hamstrings, stiff necks, or achy backs. These are long-term routines you can stick to whether you’re at home or out exploring the world, and they require minimal equipment to make things as simple as possible.

Upright Health: Best for reducing aches and pains

Matt Hsu is a popular YouTuber who offers dozens of functional movement videos designed to reacclimate the body to working out after a long break. But for those looking for a no-brainer course that slowly and safely guides the body to mobility, Hsu created Upright Health, a handful of curated programs that make it easy to work out while traveling.

It’s my personal go-to, and I can attest to its effectiveness. My pesky hip pain has reduced by about 50%, a blessing when stuck on a narrow seat during long-haul flights. I’ve also noticed an improvement in my posture, making my body look and feel miles better.

I recommend starting with the Back Pain Fix, a program meant to condition all areas of the body and even out your strength. I found a bunch of weak pockets of muscles that I would never dream of strengthening, and there are three daily workouts that allow you to gradually increase your abilities at your pace.

If three daily workouts sound like too much for your travels, no worries. I’ve found doing just one a day takes less than 20 minutes and has outsized benefits. And Hsu makes it easy to work out without any equipment. For example, he recommends you use a hotel pillow if you don’t have a yoga block on hand or a rolled towel if you don’t have a strap.

Once you’ve completed the program, you can move on to more targeted curations, such as his Healthy Hips program, Hunchback Fix, Shoulder Pain Fix, or Asian Squat Program.

Fitness Blender: Best for free customizable workouts

If you’re looking for a huge library of workout videos without the huge cost, Fitness Blender is for you. From quick five-minute ab workouts to sweat-inducing hour-long burnout routines, there’s something to fit into your travel schedule.

You can access them on their YouTube channel or the Fitness Blender website. I have the premium version of YouTube, which makes it easy to download exercises offline if I’m traveling somewhere with spotty Wi-Fi access. If you browse the workouts on Fitness Blender’s site, you have more filter controls, which makes it easy to browse their 70+ free travel workouts.

You can sort by training type, body area focus, equipment preference, length of time, amount of calories burned, and difficulty. While these features are all free, you can upload to a premium membership for an additional 50 free workouts. Their calisthenics workouts don’t require equipment, making them perfect for life on the road.

Too many options for you? Not to worry—Fitness Blender offers an “a la carte” style workout series. For example, for $5.99, you can purchase a five-day strength and conditioning challenge that gradually builds up your endurance, following the routine without any planning or thought.

I’ve been using these workouts for about a decade, and because of the depth of options, I never get bored, which is great motivation when I don’t feel like putting in the extra reps during a busy trip. And my favorite part is that these videos are extremely minimal. With a clean white background, minimal dialogue, and no music, it’s easy to keep quiet if I’m in a busy location or layer with my own motivational workout jams if I need to conjure up a bit more energy.

Centr Fitness App: Best all-in-one wellness and travel workouts

Centr is an app-based, all-inclusive workout and meal-prep program from the mind of actor Chris Hemsworth. While you may not look exactly like Hemsworth after a month of using these workouts, you can definitely get a few steps closer, following exactly what he and other certified trainers do to keep weight down and build muscle mass.

This app is best for a holistic approach to travel wellness. It includes mindset material such as stress-reducing meditations, sleep support tracks, and an abundance of healthy recipes to try. It’s all about curating a healthy lifestyle both at home and while traversing the world, not just getting a few reps in. But you can do that, too—there are plenty of short-form workouts and programs designed for busy travelers who need exercise.

It’s also a great option if you’re seeking customized support and accountability with the Centr Trainr feature. You’ll be able to set goals and track your progress directly in the app so you can keep making progress while moving from location to location. It’s the most expensive of the three options on this list, but there’s a 7-day trial that lets you give it a try before fully committing.