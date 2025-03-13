Avelo Airlines begins service to this Texas hub

Avelo Airlines has begun nonstop service from Connecticut’s Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN) to Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW). It’s the airline’s second route to Texas, joining the HVN to Houston flight that started in June 2024. Avelo celebrated the first-ever flight with a vibrant customer sendoff at HVN’s Gate 3, with airport and airline officials joining. The new route will use Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft, and operate on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Dallas-Fort Worth blends Texas heritage with cultural vibrancy

The Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex is the most populous metropolitan area in Texas and combines big-city excitement with old-western heritage. There’s always something to explore, from culture and cuisine to sports and entertainment. The new route creates an easy cross-country trip for those seeking Texas experiences or Lone Star State residents looking to explore the East. Passengers can book special one-way fares between HVN and DFW for as low as $84 on AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said: “We’re excited to inaugurate service from Southern Connecticut to Avelo’s second Texas destination — Dallas-Fort Worth. We have been very encouraged by demand for our service from New Haven to Houston, and we look forward to offering this second popular destination in the Lone Star State. There has never been a more affordable, convenient and reliable way for Southern Connecticut travelers to enjoy the best of Texas. At the same time, this new service will make it easier than ever for Texans to enjoy everything Connecticut has to offer.”

Avelo is Connecticut’s hometown airline, offering nonstop flights to 30 destinations from HVN. That includes 12 states and Puerto Rico. Currently, the airline has eight aircraft dedicated to HVN, where it employs 270 Crewmembers.