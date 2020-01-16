Throughout history, waking up next to a pack of wild animals was a “worst possible scenario” for most humans. Our ancestors spent considerable effort to avoid lions, tigers, and bears. These days, however, the most adventurous among us are actively seeking out such experiences. Now, travelers to Thailand have one more unique accommodation along these lines to add to the bucket list.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort has long been a go-to destination for elephant-loving travelers. The Thai resort promises up-close encounters in a way that’s inspirational, enriching, and, most importantly, sustainable. Now, it’s adding one more experience to its repertoire with a pair of purpose-built Jungle Bubbles. The inflatable outdoor rooms allow overnight guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep mere feet from the roaming pachyderms, many of whom were rescued from illegal camps or street shows.

Both rooms are perched on slightly elevated platforms for the safety of the guests and the elephants. The near-360-degree bubbles provide clear views of the camp’s native wildlife and the region’s crystal clear skies. In-room amenities are worthy of most five-star hotels. The master suite boasts a king-sized bed and an en-suite bathroom, plus a separate living area allows guests to spread out comfortably. A dinner basket and a full stocked in-room minibar are provided. All-day room service is available as well.

A growing number of wildlife-themed hotels are offering overnight guests a front-row seat — er, bed — to sleep with wolves, lions, giraffes, and marsupials. Bubble hotel rooms, in particular, have become a sought-after novelty, especially for outdoor- and nature-loving travelers. The unique, transparent structures allow guests to experience all the thrills and views of camping without actually being outdoors. From Mexico to Jordan to France to the Bolivian salt flats, there are now bubble hotels in almost every corner of the globe.

Not surprisingly, overnighting at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort isn’t cheap. Nightly rates start at $585 for two people. Although, if you’re going to fly half-way around the world for a bucket list experience, you may as well go big.

For something altogether different, Iceland’s “5-million-star hotel” (a.k.a. Aurora Bubble Lodge) offers one of the most fascinating northern lights experiences in the world.

