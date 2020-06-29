The health-conscious among us have tabled the possibility of staying at a hotel any time soon. Breathing the same recycled, possibly coronavirus-infected air as a bunch of strangers for days on end seems like an unwise way to vacation. But, what if you could book an entire hotel — or even a resort — to yourself? For well-heeled travelers, whole resort buyouts might be the next big thing in physical-distancing-friendly vacations.

Casa Chameleon Hotels offers some of the most affordable resort buyout packages we’ve seen so far. Its OCiO Villas is a luxury estate perched in the Costa Rican jungle overlooking the stunning Nicoya Peninsula. The full buyout package with both villas starts at a modest $1,500 per night (with a two-night minimum). Bring 13 of your closest friends, and the price tag starts to look downright reasonable. With more than 20,000 square feet of floor space, you’ll even be able to maintain a safe distance from your squad.

For a surf-centered alternative, nearby Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais is an exclusive adults-only villa resort overlooking the world-class beaches of Santa Teres and Mal Pais. The boutique property is only accessible via a 4×4 drive through the jungle. The town of Mal Pais is a classic, quirky Costa Rican beach town with a good blend of surfers, locals, and barefoot expats. It’s also located in one of the world’s ultra-healthy Blue Zones, where resident life expectancies often surpass 100 years. The resort buyout here starts at $3,000 per night (two-night minimum) plus tax. But, the package provides accommodations for up to 20 guests and access to the onsite restaurant, bar, and staff.

In the nearby surf town of Nosara, Hacienda Barrigona is also giving travelers the option to book the entire property. It’s a sprawling, 500-acre estate with a total of 10 rooms to sleep up to 20 guests throughout three traditionally designed Costa Rican villas. The buyout package provides full and exclusive access to all onsite amenities, including a pool, a lounge, BBQ areas, and two Bali-inspired open-air studios for meditation and yoga. The sticker price is a surprisingly reasonable $2,495 for up to 20 people with three meals included daily.

For a ridiculous, over-the-top vacation worthy of Jeff Bezos, Aruba’s Renaissance Marina Hotel is also offering a resort buyout option. The sticker price here is a whopping $324,999 (four-night minimum), but taxes are included. So, there’s that. The package also includes access to amenities at the parent resort Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino and almost 300 private rooms. If you’ve been struggling to find a safe, social-distancing-friendly vacation for you and your 299 closest friends, your answer has arrived.

