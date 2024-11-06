 Skip to main content
American Airlines announces largest-ever Italy schedule for summer 2025

American Airlines expands flights to Italy for summer 2025

By
Shoreline of Naples, Italy
Naples, Italy Vincenzo De Simone via Unsplash

In the summer of 2025, travelers can explore Italy like never before, with American Airlines adding flights to Naples, Venice, and Rome. Beginning November 4, customers can purchase tickets and begin planning a trip to Italy’s renowned culture, cuisine, and historical sites.

Italy 2025: American Airlines expands schedule and adds non-stop flights

Rome Colosseum
Colosseum, Rome, Italy Jude Wilson via Unsplash

Besides increasing its Italian schedule, American adds nonstop routes for the summer of 2025. That includes an industry-exclusive direct flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP), which provides more seats to Naples than any other carrier. Additionally, a nonstop route begins June 5 from Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE). That complements current service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Those looking to experience Rome can enjoy increased options from Miami International Airport (MIA) and PHL to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO). The new service from MIA to FCO will start in June. Also, American will add a second daily flight to its year-round PHL to FCO service for the summer. 

Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said: “As Italy continues to remain popular for summertime travel, American is making it easier than ever for customers to shop, dine or unwind in their favorite destinations. Whether reveling in the history of Rome or relaxing on a beach on the Mediterranean, American’s network will offer more ways for customers to plan their perfect itinerary.”

The summer 2025 Italy schedule additions include:

Departure Arrival Service notes Aircraft
Chicago (ORD) Naples (NAP) Daily service starts May 6 Boeing 787-8
Dallas-Forth Worth (DFW) Venice (VCE) Daily service starts June 5 Boeing 787-8
Miami (MIA) Rome (FCO) Daily service starts June 5 Boeing 777-200
Philadelphia (PHL) Rome (FCO) Second daily service starts June 5 Boeing 787-9 and 787-8

