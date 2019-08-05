Popular Categories

Travel

You Can Still Road Trip Without Missing Work Thanks to the Kugelschiff

Kelsey Machado
By
1 of 6
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office

Summer is quickly zipping by (like it does every year) and if you have yet to go on a summer road trip, you may be feeling like your chance is slipping away. But even if you don’t have any vacation time left on the books, you can still hit the road — you just have to make your office mobile. Enter Edmonds + Lee Architects, an architectural firm that turned working from anywhere into a reality for one lucky client.

airstream kugelschiff mobile home office travel trailer remember house san francisco ca usa edmonds lee architects
An example of the architectural firm: Remember House, San Francisco, California Edmonds + Lee Architects, Joe Fletcher

Starting with a vintage 1960s Airstream Bambi II trailer, the team at Edmonds + Lee, headed by Lee Edmonds, transformed the interior into a flexible, go-anywhere live-work space. Through careful architectural decisions, thoughtful material selections, and an understanding of how space is used, the trailer became a stylish and functional home that allows the owner to live the dream — traveling to and working from wherever he chooses. 

Nicknamed The Kugelschiff (which translates to “bullet ship” from the original German), the trailer needed to serve myriad functions for the client. Along with being a place to call home and a mobile office, there needed to be a way to entertain a few guests or hold a meeting, connect to the Cloud, and function off-grid. Edmonds was able to meet every request by making each space multi-functional, incorporating solar power, and adding a cellular hot spot to connect to the internet, even in the middle of nowhere.

1 of 5
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office
Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office

With just 80 square feet to work with, Edmonds had to get creative. He relied on hidden storage, turning the space under the banquet and even under the floor into storage for the equipment needed to run the trailer off-grid. Each space in the trailer serves double duty. The built-in banquet is both meeting area and dining room. The desk in the office was built on custom pistons that allow it to be lowered and turned into the bed. The sink in the kitchen can be covered to turn the counter into extra workspace. It’s a cohesive design that naturally flows from one space into the next. But most impressive is the way Edmonds stylishly squeezed a home and office into such a small space without it feeling cramped.

To create a sense of wholeness, the interior of the trailer is clad is glossy white-painted aluminum — mimicking the shine of the polished aluminum exterior. Cabinets and flooring are done in soft-grained white ash and countertops are white Corian. A bit of contrast was added through the use of warm gray upholstery on the built-in banquette seating. It all comes together to create a beautifully bright space with light bouncing off the walls and making the trailer feel spacious.

Airstream Bambi II Mobile Office

The owner was drawn to Mid-Century Modern aesthetics and Edmonds made sure to incorporate a few classic touches like an Eero Saarinen Tulip Table in the dining/meeting area and an Eames chair for the office. These simple yet elegant pieces are the perfect finishing touches for the crisp, clean design of this unique home-and-office on wheels.

Want a Bambi trailer of your own to turn into a mobile office? Airstream recently re-released their classic towalongs, officially turning the “Bambi” nickname into its own line that you can view here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

We Found the Best Merino Wool Socks After One Year of Testing
rancho buena vida
Culture

Redefining Rustic, Rancho Buena Vida is the Classic Texas Ranch Made Over

Rancho Buena Vida proves rustic style can be sleek and stylish.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
Yuzu-Shio Daiquiri
Food & Drink

10 Reasons Why Yuzu Should Be Your New Favorite Cocktail Ingredient

The Japanese citrus plays nicely with a variety of spirits, which is why we're mixing up these 10 yuzu cocktails at home.
Posted By Amanda Gabriele
august antwerp
Travel

This Belgian-Monastery-Turned-Hotel Has Us Craving a Trip to Antwerp

A designer hotel amid the world's best chocolate, waffles, and Trappist beer.
Posted By Mike Richard
airstream nest travel trailer
Travel

This Coastal Airstream Road Trip Has Us California Day Dreamin’

If you could take just one epic U.S. road trip, California's Highway 1 would be a damn-near-perfect choice.
Posted By Mike Richard
ultimate las vegas bachelor party guide tips tiesto performs at hakkasan nightclub photo credit powers imagery llc 10
Travel

The Ultimate Las Vegas Bachelor Party Guide for Grown-Ups

When you choose the right adventures, accommodations, and restaurants, a bachelor party in Las Vegas will be one of the most memorable trips of your life, not something you hope to forget.
Posted By Amanda Gabriele
farmhouse
Travel

Farmhouse Catskills Brings Swanky, Mid-Century Modern Panache to Rural New York

Vacationing in a cabin in the woods doesn’t need to mean living like a doomsday prepper.
Posted By Mike Richard
Miramar Hotel Pool Swimming Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Travel

Binge-Travel the World in Luxury With Inspirato’s Unlimited Monthly Pass

There’s no time like right now to “retire” to a life on the road. The brand’s new subscription service could be a game-changer for modern nomads seeking a life of perpetual travel.
Posted By Mike Richard
beards booze bacon throwback portland episode the manual podcast revisiting
Podcast

The Manual Podcast Throwbacks: Revisiting our 50th Episode and Portland, Oregon

This week, The Manual podcast crew reflects on the 90+ episodes we've recorded with a throwback to an earlier episode talking about our hometown: Portland, Oregon.
Posted By Sam Slaughter
bernard schwartz house still bend
Travel

7 Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Homes that You Can Rent for Your Next Vacation

Enjoy the splendor of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic designs without the high price tag of actually buying one.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
horizn one space luggage nasa 2
Travel

Horizn One Is the First-Ever Smart Luggage Designed for Space Travel

Because your old-school Samsonite rollaboard just isn't going to cut it when you leave Earth's atmopshere.
Posted By Mike Richard
solar eclipse
Travel

Witness Antarctica’s 2021 Total Solar Eclipse on an Exclusive Cruise

This bucket-list-worthy cruise promises an entirely new and life-changing "blackout" experience.
Posted By Mike Richard
hammock camping
Travel

Book a Last-Minute Summer Camping Trip Just About Anywhere With Pitchup

Sometimes the best last-minute option for national park camping is nearby rather than inside.
Posted By Mike Richard
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu Superior Cockpit Room Flight Simulator
Travel

Visit the Only Hotel in the World With a Working In-Room Flight Simulator

For aviation geeks, this one-of-a-kind Tokyo hotel room is as good as it gets.
Posted By Mike Richard
Chernobyl Pripyat
Travel

Explore the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on an Exclusive Bessarabia Tour

We’re living in strange times when some travelers are paying good money to visit the world’s most impoverished and disaster-hit destinations. Hazmat suit and Geiger counter not included.
Posted By Mike Richard