5 Best Luggage Deals In The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020

Now that summer has officially started, so has the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. What the online behemoth also calls the Amazon Big Style Sale 2020 kicks off this year with all the new clothing, shoes, and luggage you’ll need for your summer travels. With discounts up to 48% on luggage from the leading brands such as American Tourister, Samsonite, and Kenneth Cole, you can save up to $145 on these single to five-piece luggage sets.

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside 4-Piece Luggage Set — $76, was $140

You’ll have luggage space for an extended trip with American Tourister’s Fieldbrook SLT Softside 4-piece set. The set’s 25-inch and 21-inch uprights constructed of Ultra Lightweight 600D shiny polyester have push-button locking handles, and roll on in-line skate wheels. Both pieces have multiple interior and exterior pockets and protective reinforced corners. The set also includes a 10-inch-high by 15-inch-wide by 6.5-inch-deep boarding bag and an 11.5-inch-high by 25-inch-wide by 12-inch-deep duffel bag. Save $64 on this full set of American Tourister Fieldbrook luggage, with 46% off the usual $140 price during Amazon’s Big Style Sale 2020.

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On Suitcase — $83, was $120

Get the most from your carry-on during domestic flights with the expandable American Tourister Moonlight Hardside case. This 21-inch upright rides on four oversized multi-directional spinner wheels to minimize your efforts while you make your connecting flights. Backed by American Tourister’s 10-year warranty, the Moonlight is a book-opening style case with a mesh divider and cross straps in the main compartment plus a zipped modesty pocket. The bag also expands 1.5-inches so you can pack extras you pick up on your trip. Reduced from $120 to $83, this bag makes your trip an even better bargain.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Checked Suitcaseh — $99, was $180

If you’re taking an extended trip this summer, Samsonite’s Omni PC hardside expandable bag maximizes your available space for a single checked bag. Weighing in empty at a reasonable 10.35-pounds, The Omni’s case has a micro-diamond polycarbonate, scratch-resistant text so it will look as good coming off the luggage carousel as it did when you first rolled it up to the check-in counter. TSA locks on the side of the bag protect your contents and four multi-directional spinner wheels facilitate transfers as you travel. The savings are as big as the bag is large during this sale — pay just $99 instead of the regular $180 price.

Kenneth Cole 3-Piece Lightweight Hardside Luggage Set — $140, was $190

That good things come in threes proves true once again with this 3-piece Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds set of lightweight hardside rollers. The 28-inch and 24-inch uprights and 20-inch carry-on bag all have retractable, locking handles and spinner wheels. Top and a side handle on each bag make them easy to lift while you’re on your trip, and convenient side bezels let you stand them on their sides without tipping. Never mind this set’s usual $190 price; during the Amazon Big Style 2020, the 3-piece Kenneth Cole roller ensemble is yours for just $140.

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set — $155, was $300

The biggest savings among the luggage deals we are highlighting during this sale amount to $145, or 48% off the usual $300 price for Samsonite’s Winfield 3 DLX 2-piece hardside expandable luggage with spinners. This set includes a 20-inch carry-on and 25-inch checkable bag, both of which are expandable. The two bags, with distinctive rose shades, each have four over-sized multi-directional spinners to ease your transits and self-retracting carry handles. TSA locks on the of each bag help protect your belongings so you can focus on having a fabulous time.

