Take a Walk on the Wild Side with the Oregon Zoo

Sam Slaughter
By
What new bourbon are we pumped about? Which hiking trail are we exploring? Why is the next supercar so cool? The Manual is dedicated to helping men live a more engaged life. Each week, our editors and guests get together for a round-table discussion about what’s new, exciting, and unique in the men’s lifestyle world. So pop open your favorite brew, step into your man cave, and start streaming.

For this week’s episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon: The Manual Podcast, the round-table — food and drink editor Sam Slaughter and the apotheosis of a host Greg Nibler — are joined by Travis Koons, Animal Curator, and Leland Brown, Non-lead Hunting Education Coordinator for the Oregon Zoo, to talk about the real life of working in a zoo. (Hint: It’s not about chasing down rogue penguins.)

For many, the image of a khaki-clad zookeeper feeding animals and going on television shows may be the only idea of a zookeeper they have. This is, in fact, not what the role involves at all. During this episode, the crew learns not only about how one becomes a zookeeper, but all of the work that goes into the day-to-day operations at a zoo. Moreover, Brown discusses his position and the critical role conservation education plays in zoo life (especially as it pertains to non-lead hunting and the delicate spider’s web that comes from teaching about hunting at a zoo).

We learned a lot during this episode, and we think you will, too. If you’ve ever been to a zoo and never thought about everything that goes on behind the scenes, then this episode is for you.

Did you read Zoobooks as a kid and want to work in a zoo? Do you have an equally awesome job that we should know about? Let us know! If you ever have a question or comment for The Manual podcast folks, give us a shout at podcast@themanual.com — we’re always around! Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and keep an eye out for podcast polls so you can join the discussion.

