Swimming Pool Deals: Sturdy Above-Ground Pools from $260

By

Right now, Wayfair has some amazing deals on above-ground swimming pools. If you’ve been looking to buy one of the best above-ground swimming pools while saving plenty of cash, this is the perfect time to embrace that spirit. In no time at all, you can enjoy relaxing in a pool at home for less. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.

Summer Waves Quick Set 12-Foot Inflatable Pool — $260, was $390

Summer Waves Pool on a white background.

Pitched at being the perfect first pool for every home, the Summer Waves Quick Set 12-Foot Inflatable Pool is a delight to set up and use. It offers a material made from a durable triple layer polylaminate PVC that features polyester inner mesh sidewalls so you get better durability and longevity. It has a light gray wicker design so it blends into your home well. All you need to do is find the right place to put it, making sure it’s a flat level area that has space for something 12 feet in diameter and 3 feet deep. From there, the RX600 filter pump with GFCI will help you out, while there’s a replacement filter cartridge for when the time comes where it’s needed. It’s ideally priced for when you want to enjoy relaxing in the pool without spending a fortune.

Summer Waves 2.5 ft x 10 ft Steel Frame Set Pool with Pump — $285, was $410

Summer Waves Steel Frame Set Pool on a white background.

The Summer Waves 2.5 ft x 10 ft Steel Frame Set Pool with Pump is sure to be a stylish addition to your yard or garden. The complete pool kit has everything you could need to enjoy the delights of a pool at home. The round pool measures 10 foot by 30 inches deep. It’s made from a durable triple layer polyester mesh along with heavy gauge PVC material that will stand up to heavy use as well as any weather it may face. It’s quick to assemble so it’s ready for water in just 60 minutes. A rust resistant and galvanized steel frame means it’ll stay strong and upright for a long time to come. Including a RX330 filter pump means you won’t need to worry about buying anything else either. It’s sure to be of great comfort after a busy day.

Summer Waves 4′ x 14′ Plastic Frame Set Pool — $680, was $1,200

Summer Waves Plastic Frame Set Pool on a white background.

The ultimate above-ground pool experience, the Summer Waves 4′ x 14′ Plastic Frame Set Pool offers up plenty of room with 14 foot by 48-inch means plenty of space to relax. As with Summer Waves’ other pools, it’s made from a durable triple-layer polyester mesh with heavy gauge PVC material that means it can stand up to heavy use along with the elements. With a water capacity of 4,000 gallons, it’s an indulgent experience with the SFX1000 filter pump combining the functions of a skimmer and filter pump in one, so you get the best experience with less hassle. You can get this set up and ready for water in mere minutes, giving you the best time in an above-ground pool possible.

