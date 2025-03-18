 Skip to main content
Skye campervan inherits the rugged DNA of Rossmonster’s famed go-anywhere rigs

With more creature comforts than your studio apartment, and the off-road chops to get you almost anywhere

rossmonster skye campervan hero
Rossmonster

Rossmonster made a name for itself building some of the most off-road capable truck campers on the planet. But it also spent a decade quietly building custom campervans for discerning customers looking for something bigger, bolder, and brawnier than most typical, Instagram-worthy vanlife rigs. The company’s all-new Skye series is the culmination of ten years of “best of” customer requests, and now you can own one.

For this latest series, the famed Colorado RV builder tapped the very capable 170″ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis. It’s a tech-forward starting point that’s designed to provide extreme comfort in extreme conditions. The versatile interior offers room for a work-from-anywhere desk, a food prep space, and rear sleeping quarters that fold up against the driver’s side wall, allowing more room for outdoor gear storage. While it sleeps two comfortably, the optional pop-top tent adds room for two more, so a decked-out Skye will transport and sleep up to four adults.

Interior and countertop of the Rossmonster Skye campervan.
Rossmonster

The kitchen comes standard with a deep, oversized sink, a 150-liter fridge/freezer, a microwave/oven/air fryer combo, and an induction cooktop. With a surprisingly spacious interior, there’s even room for a legit bathroom, complete with a five-gallon cassette toilet and a heated and vented shower. A hot water exterior shower adds the ability to get you, your dog, and your favorite outdoor gear clean before stepping inside. Plus, standard air-conditioning and hydronic in-floor heating make the Skye a true year-round camping rig.

The Rossmonster Skye is available now, starting at $233,983. That breaks down to around $1,800 per month, so you could always ditch that tiny downtown rental and live out your vanlife dreams for almost the same price (almost).

