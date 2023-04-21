 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Review: Has Quiksilver nailed the modern-retro snowboard jacket?

How did this jacket perform during a month of snowboarding in Japan? Find out here

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Quiksilver Austen Sweetin snowboarding
Austin Sweetin in Quiksilver Quiksilver/Facebook

I’m no stranger to Quiksilver brand snowboard jackets. I remember as a teenager standing in a store and staring longingly at the most recent jacket, all color and in your face. It was a product of a time when standing out was the most important thing, and vibrant colors were the way to do it. It was all I had ever wanted in a jacket, but there was no way of justifying my jacket lust for a first-time college trip that was already breaking the bank. I left, tail between my legs, and headed back to my plain, could-be-anyone jacket.

I am acutely aware that I’m no longer a teenager, and my wardrobe has toned itself down a whole lot. This might be viewed as a fashion choice, but it’s not. It’s more the reality that shell jackets — I swear by layering in the snow, rather than one big jacket — are often block colors. The ski hill is now a sea of muted blues, classy latté-colored getups, and riders all in black. Where’s the color? Where’s the fun?

Related Videos

Well, Quiksilver, for one, is determined to bring back a bit of fun to the mountain, and the High Altitude jacket is designed to blur lines and stand out. I packed it in for a month of riding in Hakuba, Japan, to see how it held up.

Related
Walking uphill in the Quiksilver High Altitude jacket

What does Quiksilver say about this jacket?

Before we get into what I think about this jacket, what does the manufacturer itself say about the High Altitude? Well, it’s a two-layer GORE-TEX design featuring what Quiksilver refers to as a strategic body-mapping of diamond-brushed tricot and lightweight, breathable ripstop lining. Two-layer GORE-TEX relies on a free-hanging inner layer to protect the membrane: This provides insulation while keeping the jacket relatively lightweight and breathable. Even better, the whole polyester outer is fully recycled, so you’re doing a good thing for the planet as well as for your wardrobe.

Then there are a few of those features you look for in a ski jacket. Those make-or-break features transform it from a waterproof shell into a quality ski jacket. These include an elasticated powder skirt, internal stretchy wrist gaiters with thumb loops — great for keeping your jacket down when you’re riding — a pass pocket on your left arm, mesh-lined pit zips, and a lens cleaner clipped into one pocket. That’s a lot of thought put into one jacket.

A person snowboarding down a hillside.
Photo by Henry Brant

The test conditions for the High Altitude GORE-TEX jacket

This jacket saw a bit of everything. The month we spent in Hakuba was, by that area’s standards, not the best snow. That means there were only 16.5 feet rather than the usual 36, but I wasn’t complaining. I wore this jacket from start to finish every day on the mountain, with a range of different layers underneath it.

We had groomer days during which we were hitting side hucks and carving deep turns, and then we had the tree days. Oh, the tree days — the waist-deep powder, the endless face shots, the absolute carnage as we all rode up trees left, right, and center.

I crashed a lot in this jacket. I got whipped with branches, slid out in slush, and even — shocker — wiped out on the ice a few times. We got rained on. We had days where it was topping 60-degree heat. I carried my snowboard against it, I went to the bar in it, and I walked across town in it for an hour to get to the bus. I put this jacket through everything I could to see how it would hold up, and let me tell you something.

Author wearing the Quiksilver High Altitude jacket

How did the High-Altitude jacket perform?

It withstood everything. I wasn’t sure what to expect. This jacket was lighter weight than I usually wear, and the outer doesn’t have that robust shell-like feel to it, but that’s because it’s designed to move. It’s unrestrictive. I’m not sure how that mapped inner works, but it definitely lived up to Quiksilver’s claim that it gives you a relaxed fit that moves with you on the mountain. Extra features like the elasticated cuffs stopped the sleeves from riding up when I was digging myself out of deep powder, too, which is always a bonus. If I’m being super picky, I’d have wanted the jacket to be a little longer in the body, but that’s a personal preference; I can’t hold that against Quiksilver at all.

Then there’s how well this jacket protected me. When I say we had every condition, I mean it. We had a day on the mountain during which it rained so much that my boots were leaking, but underneath this GORE-TEX jacket, I was perfectly dry. It breathed well enough that I could ride in it on the warmer days, and the liner meant I didn’t have to worry if I was just riding in a T-shirt base layer. I didn’t get that clammy feeling of a waterproof jacket against my skin. It withstood all the whips from thin branches, all the bails in any condition, and all the rides up rough trees. The jacket has a few marks on it, but they’re all superficial, even after my best attempts to give it that “worn” look.

Whether the style suits me, well, that’s for you to decide. But Quiksilver is right when it says this jacket is built for sending, not for blending. There’s no doubt you’ll stand out on the mountain, and there’s no hiding from the crowds when you’ve got neon turquoise flashes on your wrists. Quiksilver has taken my teenage dream of color and vibrance and implanted it in a jacket that performs in all conditions and stands up to anything you can throw at it.

Editors' Recommendations

Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Freelance Writer

A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as an adventure sports guide. This took Tom on cross-Scotland canoe trips, white water adventures in Nepal, sea kayaking in Norwegian fjords, mountain running in the Alps, and many more adventures. Tom is currently living back in the Scottish Highlands, spending as much time as possible exploring the endless rivers and ridgelines that make the country so special to him.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Snowboarding for beginners: How to conquer the dreaded chairlift without falling
Learn the secret to riding off the lift in style and avoid causing carnage on the mountain
what is apres ski guide usa utah teenage girl and boy 13 16 sitting on lift at brighton resort

The dreaded ski lift. It's one of the few moments when you're snowboarding as a beginner where they ever envy skiers as they cruise off in a straight line with just a hint of a snowplow. As you see the top of the lift approaching, you lift that bar up, turn yourself sideways, and hope that this time you'll nail it.

Things only get worse as you start riding lifts with strangers — it's one thing to wipe out your buddies, but another to cling to a stranger like Jack clings to Rose in Titanic as you ride off into the sunset. So how can you master the ski lift and ensure that the next time you hit the summit, you cruise off in style?

Read more
This is nuts: Never Summer tested its newest snowboard on a lake of pure ice
Nick Larson hits the ice on the 2024 Never Summer to prove its edge grip
never summer tests snowboard on ice desktop 1400x large

Is there anything more frustrating than snowboarding on an icy groomer? You know, those days when your skier buddies — hey, why do we have skier buddies anyway? — are cruising around you while you're trying to get that edge to stick? It's a fact; snowboards suck on icy pistes, right? Right? Anyone? If this sounds like you on any day that isn't at least knee-deep powder, then boy, have we — and Never Summer — have got some bad news coming your way.

If you've not seen it yet, Never Summer put one of their boards in the capable hands — or at the capable feet — of Nick Larson, Never Summer team rider and all-around carving machine. While that in itself would usually warrant a video watch, they took things to a whole new place, specifically a really frozen one. That place was Georgetown Lake, Colorado, where fifteen inches of ice provided the perfect platform to prove that their edge grip is second to none.

Read more
Improve your snowboarding edge transition with this easy-to-follow rule
Linking turns is a fundamental of learning to snowboard. This advice will help
how to set your snowboard stance snowboarder cranks turn on mountain slope

The key fundamental of snowboarding and the aim for all beginners is the hallowed ground of linked turns. Most likely, you'll start by side slipping, with a little falling leaf to move across the hill — using your edge to zig-zag down the hill without turning. Then you'll want to start working toward S turns, and this means transitioning from heel to toe edge or vice versa.

Every snowboarder you see has been in this position — yes, even that guy carving a snowboard and sending huge spins off jumps. Linking your turns together isn't easy, but without it, you'll find yourself stuck in a thigh-burning position all day. Perhaps the biggest challenge associated with linked turns is edge transition. This is the moment when you shift your weight from one edge (the uphill edge) to the other (the downhill edge) in order to initiate your snowboard turn. Doing this at the right moment, without tripping over that edge, requires practice, but we've got a gem that can help you out next time you're hitting the slopes.

Read more