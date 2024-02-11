Nikon binoculars are heavily discounted in REI’s latest sale

No matter what you use them for, binoculars are a great piece of equipment to own when you spend a lot of time outdoors. Anyone from bird watchers and hunters, to hikers and sightseers will appreciate binoculars that help them see the world and its surroundings close up. What’s even better than a quality pair of binoculars? Those that are on sale.

Right now, REI is having a major sale on the top Nikon binoculars. You can get up to 18% off various models of binoculars, including the popular Monarch M5. Act fast, because certain models are only on sale for a limited time. Browse the binoculars available at a discounted price by clicking the button below.

What you should buy during the Nikon binoculars sale

The top-rated Monarch M5 Binoculars from Nikon are available at a price of $259 during this sale. These particular binoculars provide the widest view in the M5 series and are best used for spotting wildlife and birds. They offer eight times magnification and 335 feet wide field of view. These binoculars should definitely be included in your Yellowstone Park packing list. If you are looking for something less expensive, opt for the Aculon A211 binoculars for $90 that are great for camping and feature a wide focus wheel and rubber eyecups for comfortable viewing.

Add the Nikon Prostaff P7 binoculars to the list of the best gift for hunters. These binoculars cost $150 and are ideal for wildlife viewing and are waterproof, fog proof and weather resistant so you can view animals during any type of inclement weather. Another great option are the Nikon Monarch M7 binoculars for $450 which offer 10 times magnification and high-reflective multilayer prism coating so you won’t miss a moment of the action. Plus, these are filled with nitrogen and are O-ring-sealed to give you a fog-free performance during any situation.

Grab a new pair of Nikon Binoculars on the REI website before time runs out. The discount for each model lasts only a certain amount of days so don’t wait to get one of these great binoculars on sale for up to 18% off.

