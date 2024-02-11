 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nikon binoculars are heavily discounted in REI’s latest sale

Victoria Garcia
By
NIkon
Nikon

No matter what you use them for, binoculars are a great piece of equipment to own when you spend a lot of time outdoors. Anyone from bird watchers and hunters, to hikers and sightseers will appreciate binoculars that help them see the world and its surroundings close up. What’s even better than a quality pair of binoculars? Those that are on sale.

Right now, REI is having a major sale on the top Nikon binoculars. You can get up to 18% off various models of binoculars, including the popular Monarch M5. Act fast, because certain models are only on sale for a limited time. Browse the binoculars available at a discounted price by clicking the button below.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Nikon binoculars sale

The top-rated Monarch M5 Binoculars from Nikon are available at a price of $259 during this sale. These particular binoculars provide the widest view in the M5 series and are best used for spotting wildlife and birds. They offer eight times magnification and 335 feet wide field of view. These binoculars should definitely be included in your Yellowstone Park packing list. If you are looking for something less expensive, opt for the Aculon A211 binoculars for $90 that are great for camping and feature a wide focus wheel and rubber eyecups for comfortable viewing.

Related

Add the Nikon Prostaff P7 binoculars to the list of the best gift for hunters. These binoculars cost $150 and are ideal for wildlife viewing and are waterproof, fog proof and weather resistant so you can view animals during any type of inclement weather. Another great option are the Nikon Monarch M7 binoculars for $450 which offer 10 times magnification and high-reflective multilayer prism coating so you won’t miss a moment of the action. Plus, these are filled with nitrogen and are O-ring-sealed to give you a fog-free performance during any situation.

Grab a new pair of Nikon Binoculars on the REI website before time runs out. The discount for each model lasts only a certain amount of days so don’t wait to get one of these great binoculars on sale for up to 18% off.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Academy Sports 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear
Group working out with Academy Sports gear on the road.

The Fourth of July is all about being outside and having fun with friends and family, which is why it's also one of the best times to grab some Fourth of July deals on outdoor gear, from water shoes to trampolines. Thankfully, Academy Sports is having a pretty massive Fourth of July sale right now with up to 50% off a variety of items, so click on the button below for the full sale. We've also picked out some of our favorite deals, so give a peek at those as well!

Body Glove Men's Riptide III Water Shoes -- $15, Was $20

Read more
REI Is Having a SURPRISE SALE on Hiking Boots Today
Columbia Fairbanks snow boots on a white background.

As spring has finally given way to summer, deals on everything left from the winter and spring camping season are slowly popping up all over the internet at some of the best prices of the year. Today, REI is having a surprise sale on some of the most popular hiking boots from all of the brands that you already know and love. No matter what season you take to the trails, it's critical to have the right footwear for the adventure. For a limited time you can score incredible deals for a fraction of the original price, so don't miss out on your chance to save big on the best hiking boots REI has to offer. As always, REI offers free shipping on every order over $50, so shipping on all of these boots is free. Check out the highlights and make sure to add your favorite boots to your cart before they're sold out.
Astral TR1 Scuffler Shoes -- $93, Was $125

If performance on the trails ranks high on your priority list, Astral's TR1 Scuffler Shoes might be exactly what you need. At only $93, these shoes are marked down 25% from their original price of $125, delivering you a total of $32 in savings. These shoes are built on high-performance TR1 chassis for the most versatile trail performance possible, making them incredible all-around sneakers for hiking, walking, and casual wear. The TR1's uppers, which are made from quick-drying ripstop mesh, feature TROU overlays that help fight abrasion as well as synthetic suede harnesses that provide support to the mid-feet. The combination of seamless linings and foam create optimum comfort for trekking across all kinds of terrain. The midsoles made with Top Shank help reduce foot fatigue, keeping you going stronger for longer. No matter how the road rolls out in front of you, Astral's TR1 Scuffler Shoes are there to support and protect you along the way. Several sizes are still in stock, but this deal won't be around forever.

Read more
REI Memorial Day Sale: Clothing, Running Shoes, Camping Kit
rei anniversary sale may 2023 logo

REI is undeniably the go-to spot when it comes to anything and everything you could possibly need to experience the great outdoors. Right now, REI is running an incredible Memorial Day Sale featuring huge discounts on clothing, shoes, camping and hiking gear, and so much more. If you have been thinking about upgrading your camping supplies or investing in some new hiking or running attire, now is definitely the time to take advantage of these sweet prices. REI's Memorial Day Sale will run for a little bit longer, but don't be surprised when inventory starts to drop -- these deals are not ones to be overlooked. As always, REI offers free shipping on orders over $50. Click the link below to shop the entire sale, and keep reading to discover some of the highlights of the REI Memorial Day Sale.

Hiking and Camping Gear -- From $9

Read more