 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

NFL’s Kirk Cousins reveals his secrets for the ideal boating day on the lake

The perfect boat and the perfect hat for the NFL QB

By
Kirk Cousins in sunglasses
Chris Jakobsen and Robert Newman

Nothing beats a day on the lake. Or the ocean. Or even the pool. But not every day on the lake is the same, and some of those moments on the water call for more than just a summer set or a great summer look. Being by the water is nothing compared to being on the water, feeling the waves and basking in the sun where the closest person is sitting on dry land.

That’s where Manitou comes in, with its mission to get people off the sand and spend their time getting wet. And no one is better to help Manitou get people out on Lake Michigan better than hometown hero Kirk Cousins, who teamed up with the brand to bring a new twist on the pontoon boat.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the NFL quarterback to ask him questions about the boats, his day on the lake, and even a little football. When he’s not leading a team with his arm, he’s spending time with his family on the water, and he gave us a peek into his ideal day on the lake, and one of the items he always wears.

Why Manitou?

Manitou boat on the water
Chris Jakobsen and Robert Newman

Cousins is a big name, one of the premier arms in football (even though sitting next to the guy for 10 minutes makes us think someone needs to remind him he is a celebrity as he’s one of the most down-to-earth guys you’ll meet). So you know he gets ambassador offers on the regular. And what is it about Manitou and the boats that made him want to team up with the company and lend his name to their brand?

“We were looking for something that was a natural fit, and we live right here in West Michigan,” said Cousins. “We were looking for a boat, and they were the perfect fit. It is a Michigan company. I went to college in Lansing and that is where these boats are made. I love people, and I want to fit as many people as possible on my boat. This Manitou 24 allows me to fit 10 people.”

He then talked about how Manitou proved him wrong on pontoons. “I was originally thinking that pontoons don’t go as fast and they’re not as adventurous; I was wrong. This goes almost 50 mph and handles the waves of Lake Michigan; it really does everything I want it to do. Checks every box.”

An extra deck on the back over the engines is exactly what he and any guy looking to take people out on the water need to keep people spread out. And the V-shaped center tube makes the boat more like a speedboat masquerading as a pontoon boat. Just like having a good running game and an arm like Cousins’, it is the best of both worlds.

His ideal day on the lake

Mark and Kirk on a boat
Chris Jakobsen and Robert Newman

Whether you are a fisherman, a water skier, a diver, or the guy who just wants to pretend he is Jack Sparrow sailing the Seven Seas, we all have our perfect image of what the ideal day on the water looks like. Kirk Cousins is no different and we got an opportunity to see what someone who spends his time in the spotlight looks for when getting away from it all to escape to the water.

“First of all, my family, extended family, and close friends would be with me. I don’t want to be out alone. And I want to be on the big lake. It is fun to be out on the river, but I want to be out on Lake Michigan. The skies are clear. There is blue water. I want to do it all. I am a maximizer: I want to tube, I want to ski, I want to swim. Have lunch on the boat. And really have nowhere to be. That is when it is the best when you’re not looking at your watch. You’re able to be in the moment.”

Cousins’ must-have garments for the boat

Mark and Kirk
Chris Jakobsen and Robert Newman

At the end of the day, we love the style, so we always take note of the people we meet. The moment Cousins appeared, he immediately radiated one simple comparison: John F. Kennedy. Sure, attractive guy with a side part and a powerful smile. But the way people parted for him, opened up and allowed him to get closer to the people around him, and his acceptance of the gesture felt very similar to the images of the former president.

Then, of course, the nautical look the president did so well is embodied again in Cousins. His white button-up and seersucker pants screamed day on the water, while his sneakers added a modern flare to the look. It got us thinking: What are his go-to looks for his day on the lake?

“I would say that my favorite style is to be really timeless so I don’t get too caught up in trends. In a lot of ways, I am an old soul, so I like to dress in ways that harken back to a long time ago, so when you mention JFK and that Cape Cod look, I take it as a compliment.”

He then went on to list his go-to items for the boat and mentioned a hat, sunglasses, and a tank top to work on his farmer’s tan he ends up with after the season. But one item he listed was more specific and played right into his classic throwback to the 50s style.

“Going back to the fact that I like a throwback, I found a website that sells throwback college apparel, and so I wondered what they had for Michigan State, where I went. They had a 1950s Michigan State baseball hat. It’s green with the white ‘S,’ and you can tell it is authentic, and I had to get it.”

Our picks for his go-to choices

Michigan State baseball hat
Ebbets Field Flannel

1954 Michigan State baseball hat from Ebbets Field Flannels

If you want to look like Cousins (good luck, hit the gym) or Tom Yewcic (Michigan State deep-cut reference to College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 1954), then this is the choice for you. It’s simple and attractive, and we can see why Cousins loves it.

Free Fly hat
Free Fly

Free Fly Doubled Up Trucker

If you’re a fisherman, there are no better options than this Free Fly hat. It is attractive and lets everyone who steps foot on your boat know that you’re going to stop to drop a line at some point. And since the Manitou pontoon can move, it’s nice and snug on your head.

Man in Timberland eyewear
Timberland

Timberland TB0001

Speaking of staying on your head. A good pair of sunglasses is hard to come by, and nothing is worse than losing your favorite pair on the lake. If you’re a diver, maybe you get them back, but likely they are gone if they fall off. These Timberland glasses won’t fall off. And they are tough enough to handle any job you have to do. Especially the day on the lake.

Wiley X Founder
Wiley X

Wiley X Founder

Tough and attractive, you can never go wrong with Wiley X when you’re outdoors. Whether you are shooting, hiking, or on the boat with an NFL quarterback, these will hold up to all of it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
These are the best golf apps to improve your game
Your next birdie is just a download away
golfer giving fist pump

Gone are the days of relying solely on gut instinct and a well-worn yardage book. Thanks to modern-day tech, golfers can carry a personal caddy, swing coach, and statistician right in their pockets.
Whether you’re an occasional player looking to shave a few strokes off your score or a serious competitor gunning for a lower handicap, the right golf app can make all the difference.

We've teed up the top contenders in every category, from free basic trackers to advanced paid apps with comprehensive features. Here are our picks for the best golf apps to improve your game.
Best free golf app: Hole19

Read more
Academy Sports 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear
Group working out with Academy Sports gear on the road.

4th of July celebrations are here. To celebrate, many companies are giving out big sales. For many, it comes as a longstanding part of their culture. For others, it's a way to have something to latch onto ahead of Prime Day deals, set to launch later in the month. Whatever the case may be, it is deals season. And that's no different with Academy Sports + Outdoors. While these 4th of July Academy deals are live, you can save up to 50% off on everything from shoes to the best grills. Tap the button below to see all of their deals or keep reading to see our favorite picks.

O'Rageous Men's Drainage Aquasock Water Shoes — $7, was $10

Read more
These Monument Grills deals are just in time for Independence Day: Shop now
Mesa M415BZ from Monument Grills for Independence Day grill deals

Celebrating our Independence isn't just about grilling food, drinking beer, or smoking stogies. It's also about the history of our great country and all the men and women who died or fought hard for what we have today. But also, no one would argue against having an excellent cookout to celebrate. And to cook out or grill, you need a decent setup. That's where Monument Grills comes into play. They offer a wide range of excellent gas grills with some pretty impressive features, but best of all, they're having a huge sale right now. It's a great time to replace your old grill, grab one you've been wanting, or upgrade to something heftier. There's nothing quite like grilling out hot dogs, burgers, or a well-sized T-bone. Here are some of the best offers you can capitalize on ahead of July 4th:

 
Mesa 325 3-burner gas grill -- $356, was $376
If you're looking to elevate your experience with some incredible features but in a slightly smaller format, the Mesa 325 is the way to go. Offering 48,000 BTUs and 570 square inches of cooking space, this little beast can handle up to 20 hamburgers at a time — enough for about five to seven people. The porcelain-enameled cast iron grates are easy to clean and offer even heat distribution while cooking. Meanwhile, the Clearview lid makes it easy to see what's happening inside. A versatile side burner can be used to cook sauces, sides, and extras. Plus, with this deal, you're saving $20 right off the top.

Read more