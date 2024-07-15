The perfect boat and the perfect hat for the NFL QB

Nothing beats a day on the lake. Or the ocean. Or even the pool. But not every day on the lake is the same, and some of those moments on the water call for more than just a summer set or a great summer look. Being by the water is nothing compared to being on the water, feeling the waves and basking in the sun where the closest person is sitting on dry land.

That’s where Manitou comes in, with its mission to get people off the sand and spend their time getting wet. And no one is better to help Manitou get people out on Lake Michigan better than hometown hero Kirk Cousins, who teamed up with the brand to bring a new twist on the pontoon boat.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the NFL quarterback to ask him questions about the boats, his day on the lake, and even a little football. When he’s not leading a team with his arm, he’s spending time with his family on the water, and he gave us a peek into his ideal day on the lake, and one of the items he always wears.

Why Manitou?

Cousins is a big name, one of the premier arms in football (even though sitting next to the guy for 10 minutes makes us think someone needs to remind him he is a celebrity as he’s one of the most down-to-earth guys you’ll meet). So you know he gets ambassador offers on the regular. And what is it about Manitou and the boats that made him want to team up with the company and lend his name to their brand?

“We were looking for something that was a natural fit, and we live right here in West Michigan,” said Cousins. “We were looking for a boat, and they were the perfect fit. It is a Michigan company. I went to college in Lansing and that is where these boats are made. I love people, and I want to fit as many people as possible on my boat. This Manitou 24 allows me to fit 10 people.”

He then talked about how Manitou proved him wrong on pontoons. “I was originally thinking that pontoons don’t go as fast and they’re not as adventurous; I was wrong. This goes almost 50 mph and handles the waves of Lake Michigan; it really does everything I want it to do. Checks every box.”

An extra deck on the back over the engines is exactly what he and any guy looking to take people out on the water need to keep people spread out. And the V-shaped center tube makes the boat more like a speedboat masquerading as a pontoon boat. Just like having a good running game and an arm like Cousins’, it is the best of both worlds.

His ideal day on the lake

Whether you are a fisherman, a water skier, a diver, or the guy who just wants to pretend he is Jack Sparrow sailing the Seven Seas, we all have our perfect image of what the ideal day on the water looks like. Kirk Cousins is no different and we got an opportunity to see what someone who spends his time in the spotlight looks for when getting away from it all to escape to the water.

“First of all, my family, extended family, and close friends would be with me. I don’t want to be out alone. And I want to be on the big lake. It is fun to be out on the river, but I want to be out on Lake Michigan. The skies are clear. There is blue water. I want to do it all. I am a maximizer: I want to tube, I want to ski, I want to swim. Have lunch on the boat. And really have nowhere to be. That is when it is the best when you’re not looking at your watch. You’re able to be in the moment.”

Cousins’ must-have garments for the boat

At the end of the day, we love the style, so we always take note of the people we meet. The moment Cousins appeared, he immediately radiated one simple comparison: John F. Kennedy. Sure, attractive guy with a side part and a powerful smile. But the way people parted for him, opened up and allowed him to get closer to the people around him, and his acceptance of the gesture felt very similar to the images of the former president.

Then, of course, the nautical look the president did so well is embodied again in Cousins. His white button-up and seersucker pants screamed day on the water, while his sneakers added a modern flare to the look. It got us thinking: What are his go-to looks for his day on the lake?

“I would say that my favorite style is to be really timeless so I don’t get too caught up in trends. In a lot of ways, I am an old soul, so I like to dress in ways that harken back to a long time ago, so when you mention JFK and that Cape Cod look, I take it as a compliment.”

He then went on to list his go-to items for the boat and mentioned a hat, sunglasses, and a tank top to work on his farmer’s tan he ends up with after the season. But one item he listed was more specific and played right into his classic throwback to the 50s style.

“Going back to the fact that I like a throwback, I found a website that sells throwback college apparel, and so I wondered what they had for Michigan State, where I went. They had a 1950s Michigan State baseball hat. It’s green with the white ‘S,’ and you can tell it is authentic, and I had to get it.”

Our picks for his go-to choices

1954 Michigan State baseball hat from Ebbets Field Flannels

If you want to look like Cousins (good luck, hit the gym) or Tom Yewcic (Michigan State deep-cut reference to College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 1954), then this is the choice for you. It’s simple and attractive, and we can see why Cousins loves it.

Free Fly Doubled Up Trucker

If you’re a fisherman, there are no better options than this Free Fly hat. It is attractive and lets everyone who steps foot on your boat know that you’re going to stop to drop a line at some point. And since the Manitou pontoon can move, it’s nice and snug on your head.

Timberland TB0001

Speaking of staying on your head. A good pair of sunglasses is hard to come by, and nothing is worse than losing your favorite pair on the lake. If you’re a diver, maybe you get them back, but likely they are gone if they fall off. These Timberland glasses won’t fall off. And they are tough enough to handle any job you have to do. Especially the day on the lake.

Wiley X Founder

Tough and attractive, you can never go wrong with Wiley X when you’re outdoors. Whether you are shooting, hiking, or on the boat with an NFL quarterback, these will hold up to all of it.