HuntCrafted is Like Etsy for Handmade Outdoor and Camping Gear

We’re in the thick of hunting season, and that means it’s time to break out the duck calls, camo overalls, and safety orange everything. If you’re wondering what more to get your hunting brother or favorite son for the holidays, why not go with something that’s both useful and handmade? HuntCrafted offers a new take on the craftsmen marketplace, and the site is full of gift-worthy gear.

HuntCrafted is designed as a “dedicated marketplace for handmade hunting and fishing gear.” The company likens itself to Etsy, but where Etsy specializes in macrame slippers and upcycled itemas, HuntCrafted targets (no pun intended) the avid hunting enthusiast. By its nature, hunting is a sport of essentials, meaning hunters often have most, if not all, of the gear they need to head into the field — but that doesn’t mean the hunter in your life (or you, if you’re that hunter) couldn’t use some new, handmade equipment.

The site’s listings vary widely. One look at the homepage, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the volume and breadth of wild bird calls alone. It’s no surprise, as the site isn’t catering to the novice hunter satisfied with a $10 plastic call from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The list of specialty bird calls ranges from all-wood duck calls by City Swamp to Canada goose calls to $145 calls for sandhill cranes.

Dig a little deeper, and there are plenty more handcrafted goods for every type of hunter and outdoorsmen. Some of their most popular categories include fire-starting tools and handmade knives. DF Custom Knives, for example, is among the site’s most active sellers and boasts an inventory of beautiful hand-carved wood-handled knives like this Wilderness 5 Bushcraft Knife with a handle of bloodwood and black palm.

This Little Bexar Tejas Skinner, handmade by HuntCrafted itself, is so popular that they’re no longer taking orders on it. Their nature-inspired jewelry is also unique and especially gift-worthy, like this leather and stamped metal antler bracelet or this silver and quartz elk antler necklace. Other accessories for sale include paracord lanyards, custom-made hats and apparel, even custom survival gear.

HuntCrafted is free for buyers to register, while sellers pay a flat, 10-percent per-sale fee.

Feature image courtesy of Huntcrafted/Facebook.