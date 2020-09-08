Sipping small-batch bourbon and bathed in campfire warmth while wrapped in a beautiful outdoor blanket sounds like the picture-perfect way to spend a weekend or a week. If you can do a bit of good to save the wild American countryside in the process, why wouldn’t you? A new adventure blanket from two of Utah’s finest brands aims to do just that.

Utah’s High West Distillery and eco-minded gear and apparel maker Coalatree have teamed up on a charitable initiative to create the Kachula Adventure Blanket. It’s a versatile, limited-edition offering designed as a go-anywhere outdoor blanket that converts into a travel pillow or even a poncho in a pinch. The printed side features a handsome, one-of-a-kind pattern inspired by traditional American Southwest tribal designs. Thanks to a durable shell made from 100% recycled materials, it’s rugged enough for fireside relaxing or camping under the stars.

With so many products tied to feel-good charity campaigns these days, it’s impossible to know where to put your money. This campaign, however, is a no-brainer. The sale of every Kachula Adventure Blanket benefits the American Prairie Reserve. This long-time partner of High West is a nonprofit organization that has worked since 2004 to build the largest nature reserve in the continental United States. The ultimate goal is to connect and preserve more than three million acres of the Northern Montana landscape as a refuge for wildlife and visitors. To understand just how massive the reserve will be, that’s the size of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park combined.

Both the collaboration and the blanket were heavily inspired by High West’s American Prairie Bourbon. The Park City distiller describes it as an aromatic and “complex blend of straight bourbons with rich, earthy flavors complemented by notes of vanilla and sweet cornbread.” All of which sounds ideally suited for a fireside tipple. As you might’ve guessed, the bourbon itself was named after American Prairie Reserve.

The Kachula Adventure Blanket is now available directly from HighWest.com for $83. The best part of the collaboration is that $30 from every blanket sale directly supports American Prairie Reserve’s conservation efforts. Buyers can bolster that donation by Instagramming themselves with the blanket and a bottle of whiskey. For every photo tagged with @DrinkHighWest, @Coalatree, and #WhiskeyWherever, High West will donate an additional $5. Drink bourbon, keep warm, and save some buffalo in the process. Sounds like a win-win-win to us.

Editors' Recommendations