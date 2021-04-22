Best Earth Day Sales: The best offers and discounts

Earth Day is an annual event designed to encourage support for environmental protection and make us all think a little bit more about how we can help the planet through sensible choices in our daily lives. That doesn’t mean that you have to live frugally or miss out on the things that matter most to you, with many environmentally responsible firms using this time to highlight what can be produced and purchased while remaining ethical. Read on as we take a look at the best Earth Day sales out there right now.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie offers a wealth of gorgeous clothes, shoes, accessories, and even furniture that’s all responsibly developed. It also has an extensive range of gift ideas with a focus right now on Mother’s Day gifts such as candles, jewelry, mugs, bags, and much more. At the moment, you can get 20% off Mother’s Day gifts with an extra 25% off items on sale and a free tote bag if you spend over $175 on clothing. There’s an almost bohemian quality to much of what Anthropologie sells and it all looks fantastic. With so much varied choice out there, there’s sure to be something for everyone here.

Avocado

Avocado offers eco-friendly mattresses, toppers, pillows, and all other kinds of bedding products so you know you’re doing your bit for the environment and your family is enjoying a more pleasant time at home, too. Mattresses include vegan-friendly and PETA-approved models, as well as mattresses made entirely from organic material. Right now, you can save $200 on the Avocado Latex Mattress with savings of $150 on Avocado’s Adjustable Bed Frame Base to go along with it.

Babo Botanicals

If you have sensitive skin, you’ll love the products at Babo Botanicals. The site has Earth- and skin-friendly products such as hand soaps, mineral sunscreens, hair products, and moisturizers. They’re all designed to help your sensitive skin feel better while many of them also keep a keen eye on keeping the Earth remain healthy, too. At the moment, you can enjoy 30% off all Earth-friendly products when you use the code EARTHSAFE.

Buy Now

Drizly

Keen to order drinks that come straight to you in under 60 minutes? That’s the thinking behind Drizly. Through the site, you can order beer, wine, and liquor at the touch of a button. Even better, you can order gifts to be sent directly to your loved ones through the service, too. Beer choices range from non-alcoholic to IPAs, craft beers, and much more. There are options for gluten-free needs as well. Wine can be picked out according to country or budget, with liquor including whiskey, vodka, tequila, and much more. You can even order snacks at the same time. Check out the most popular beers to buy for ideas of what to get.

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s offers an extensive range of skincare products that are great for your skin and similarly great for the environment. The company has an aim to reduce its waste and carbon emissions through responsible formulations and packaging. Whether you’re looking for face masks and serums, moisturizers, or beard grooming products, there’s sure to be something here for you. The whole time, you know you’re doing the best for the planet with your choices. Right now, you can enjoy a free gift if you spend over $75 and use the code EARTH when purchasing as part of Earth Day celebrations. It’s a great way to find the best skincare routine for men.

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep has some fantastic bamboo sheets for your bed which promise to be incredibly soft and supple so you get the best night’s sleep possible. Super breathable material means they stay cooler than other sheets, too, so you won’t have to worry about overheating at night either. With bamboo using 200 times less water than cotton and producing 35% more oxygen than your average tree, it’s great for the environment as well. At the moment, you can enjoy $50 off the Layla Bamboo Sheets as part of Earth Day. Layla also has up to $200 off mattresses including its Memory Foam and Hybrid mattress range. Other bedding products including bases, pillows, and weighted blankets are also available.

Spongellé

Spongellé is currently offering 25% off all its products as well as donating a portion of its sales to the Women’s Earth Alliance as part of its plan to help with Earth Day celebrations. The site offers some delightfully smelling bath products as well as moisturizers and hand sanitizers. It’s easy to browse the site according to the gender or age of the person buying, so it’s a great place to look for gift ideas.

S’well

Disposable cups, bottles, and food containers are one of the worst ways to damage the environment without even meaning to. S’well sells a varied range of reusable bottles, food containers, mugs, barware, and more to help offset this while making everything more fun. That’s because it has collections of products including Disney’s Mickey & Friends, Disney’s Frozen, and the BBC Earth range so you can buy a quirkier-looking bottle than elsewhere. Right now, there’s free shipping on orders over $30 plus you can get a free 17oz bottle if you spend over $35. It’s the ideal time to change your drinking habits.

United by Blue

United by Blue offers a little bit of everything for making the world a better place as well as making you more stylish. It has clothing for both men and women, along with bags and other accessories. You can also buy bottles, mugs, straws, and other utensils from the eco-friendly firm. Right now, you can get a face mask for 50% off if you use the code FACEMASK50 plus the company is covering the costs to make its deliveries carbon-neutral all this week.

Volcanica Coffee Company

If you love fresh coffee, you’ll love Volcanica Coffee Company. It offers over 130 different coffees including single-origin, estate, peaberry, decaf, and flavored coffees from all around the world. All the coffee is freshly roasted in Atlanta with customers able to browse according to organically grown requirements, as well as to determine if the coffee is fair trade. At the moment, you can enjoy free shipping on orders over $60 and there are discounts on individual coffees as well as some great gift boxes for bigger occasions.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations