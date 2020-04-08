For many of us, putting a grooming routine together isn’t as easy as it should be. There are so many products to sift through that sometimes the process of finding the right serums, cleansers, and moisturizers that match our needs can feel overwhelming. Enter Plant Apothecary, a one-size-fits-all grooming line featuring mostly natural ingredients that are suitable for a variety of skin types.

The Brooklyn label was founded in 2012 by Bjarke Ballisager and Holly McWhorter, a husband-and-wife team with the ambitious goal of providing sustainable skincare for all. To make this possible, the no-frills brand focused on making products using natural ingredients that are gentle enough for most skin types, and a majority of its offerings are certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And to build on the brand’s socially conscious credentials, some of its products are outsourced to Bklyn Unltd, a nonprofit organization that provides work and training opportunities for people with disabilities.

Best of all, with offerings starting at $16, Plant Apothecary’s line doesn’t break the bank.

“While we don’t manufacture the ingredients ourselves, we take great pride in how our small staff … works with the best suppliers to find a blend of great quality at the best prices,” Caroline Cadieux, the brand’s creative director, tells The Manual. “We don’t have the overhead of a big corporation, so we’re able to pass along more of the value to consumers.”

That’s great for men with sensitive skin who don’t have as many options when looking for natural grooming products at drugstore prices.

Typically, those with sensitive skin should stay clear of serums containing fragrances that can aggravate their epidermis. As a natural alternative, Plant Apothecary uses essential oils that leave behind a pleasant, clean smell without all the irritants.

Some of our favorites from the line include Wash Your Face, a heavy-duty yet gentle solution with a fresh fragrance, that is powerful enough to double as a shaving lather. Made from a soothing blend of lemongrass oil and aloe vera, it can help minimize the appearance of pores and can treat skin irritations like acne, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs.

Another highlight is the Start Happy Organic Body Wash, a honey-like blend of geranium, peppermint, and jojoba oils, which work together to invigorate your skin, and which feels like a good morning slap to your body.

Lastly, if your face needs an easy refresh, we’re behind the brand’s soothing Match Antioxidant Face Mask. If you’re not a fan of the algae-like smell of matcha green tea powder, we also have a collection of the best face masks to uncover better skin for men, too.

Overall, Plant Apothecary stands out from its competitors for offering natural products that are gentle enough for sensitive skin and sell at affordable price points. Just be careful, because your partner might be stealing some of this plant-based goodness when you’re not looking.

