The Manual Selects: Our Favorite Grooming Products This Month

Great grooming takes work. That’s why The Manual team tests and vets countless soaps, moisturizers, colognes, and more to find the best personal care products for men, so you don’t have to. Every month, our writers highlight some of their favorites. Read on to learn more.

Aesop Seeking Silence Facial Hydrator

Aesop Seeking Silence Facial Hydrator

“As someone who has sensitive skin, I love using Aesop’s gentle moisturizer, which is low on irritating ingredients, reduces redness, and leaves my skin feeling refreshed.” — Ty Gaskins

The Ordinary AHA and BHA Peeling Solution

The Ordinary AHA and BHA Peeling Solution

“Since we can’t see our aestheticians, this is the perfect 10-minute exfoliating facial for my at-home treatments.” — James Love II

John Masters Organics Calendula Hydrating and Toning Mask

John Masters Organics Calendula Hydrating and Toning Mask

“The first product to ever make my husband say, unprompted, ‘Your skin looks amazing. What did you just do?'” — Chelsea Batten

RE:P Nutrinature All-In-One Multitem

RE:P Nutrinature All-In-One Multitem

“After cleansing, I use these toner pads from Korean skincare brand Re:p, and they leave my skin feeling very refreshed; almost like I’ve just had a facial.” — John Jones

Osea Malibu Blemish Balm

Osea Malibu Blemish Balm

“Banish all thoughts of nostril-burning, tacky-feeling, dermis-drying blemish cream. Osea’s version is like an acne stealth operative, blending unnoticed into your skin and making pimples subtly disappear.” — Chelsea Batten

Oribe Signature Conditioner

Oribe Signature Conditioner

“Pre-quarantine, one of the many reasons I loved going to Barry’s Bootcamp classes was so I could use their Oribe products. This conditioner is one of my favorites.” — Vanessa Powell

Kiehl’s Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum

Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum

“Kiehl’s just launched a serum that lives up its name. I’ve been using it for the past few weeks, and I’ve already noticed my skin’s texture improve.” — Christian Gollayan

Hellen NYC Bath Brew

Hellen NYC Bath Brew

“Each of these bath formulas uses a proprietary combination of premium-grade salts, oils, flowers, and even semiprecious stones to help clear energy blocks and strengthen your inner being. If you like your grooming rituals with a side of woo-woo, you need this right now.” — Chelsea Batten

Dior Homme Eau de Toilette

Dior Homme Eau de Toilette

“I’m obsessed with Dior Homme’s latest fragrance, which smells like a luxurious cabin. A great father’s day gift.” — Christian Gollayan

Cetaphil Pro Oil Removing Foam Wash

Cetaphil Pro Oil Removing Foam Wash

This cleanser is perfect for oil-prone skin like mine. The foam also adds some fun to my skincare routine.” — James Love II

Seen Shampoo

SEEN Shampoo

Shampoos and conditioners can be really irritating for guys with sensitive skin, which is why I’ve been really loving this haircare line by Seen, which was developed by dermatologists. This shampoo doesn’t clog your pores, and is made with natural ingredients.” — Christian Gollayan

